Codes. Compliance. Ordinances. You know the words, but what exactly do they mean? Code Enforcers are the inspectors of the world, ensuring things run smoothly and are done properly. Alan Bannister, Code Enforcement Manager, and Victoria Jones, Lawrenceville City Council, discuss the care and concern that goes behind enforcing the city code.

A lot of it is about safety. Code Enforcers ensure that places like historic buildings stay up to regulation and work to improve the community, in all sorts of ways. It’s a team effort and everyone participates. Maybe you’ve got a home project (building that deck has been on the to-do list for a while!) or perhaps you are eyeing those pesky cars that the neighbors have filling up their driveway and spilling onto the street?

There’s a process for just about everything, let’s talk about!