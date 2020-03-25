A Gift to His Community, Simply Done

It was an early morning in Duluth and the folks at Simply Done Donuts were making donuts as always, but this morning there is a little twist.

On Wednesday it was the parking lot of Gary Martin Hays and Associates where the coffee and donuts flowed. Gary and his team decided to show some love to both their favorite donut shop and the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic by gifting coffee, donuts, and if you’re lucky, maybe even a joke or two.

This act of kindness reminds us all what being a good neighbor is all about:

Helping everyone,starts by helping someone… and who doesn’t like a good donut?