Gwinnett Technical College boasts one of the nation’s premier Respiratory Care programs, a distinction well-earned by its graduates. With an impressive eleven-year streak of 100 percent pass rates on the field’s national credentialing exam, their achievement is nothing short of remarkable.

This month, the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) will recognize Gwinnett Tech’s Respiratory Care program with the prestigious Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Award. To qualify for this honor, colleges must demonstrate three or more years of outcomes data, maintain accreditation without any progress reports, and achieve RRT (Registered Respiratory Therapist) credentialing success rates of 90 percent or higher. Additionally, they must meet or exceed CoARC’s established thresholds for CRT (Certified Respiratory Therapist) credentialing success, student retention, and on-time graduation rates.

“Earning this accolade underscores Gwinnett Tech’s unwavering commitment to our students and community partners. Our respiratory care program consistently meets workforce demands and ensures a 100 percent placement rate for our graduates,” stated Dr. D. Glen Cannon, President of Gwinnett Technical College.

Respiratory care therapists play a critical role in caring for patients with heart and lung conditions. Gwinnett Tech’s program equips students with cutting-edge medical technology and hands-on training, preparing them for successful careers in the field. From premature infants with underdeveloped lungs to elderly patients with respiratory diseases, these professionals provide essential care. They also respond to emergencies, supporting high-risk patients during intense moments such as heart attacks, drownings, or shock.

For those interested in pursuing a career in respiratory care, Gwinnett Tech offers an associate degree program that can be completed in just two years. To learn more about Gwinnett Tech’s Respiratory Care program, visit their website: https://www.gwinnetttech.edu/respiratorycare/