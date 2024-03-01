Few stories resonate as vividly as that of New Life Academy of Excellence’s recent recognition at the Best of Gwinnett Awards 2023. This accolade, determined by the genuine endorsements of parents and students alike, through votes, underscores the Academy’s exceptional contribution to education and its profound impact on the community it serves.

The Best of Gwinnett Awards, hosted by GuidetoGwinnett.com, serve as a barometer for excellence, celebrating organizations that achieve remarkable standards in their offerings and community engagement. Winning this award not only places New Life Academy of Excellence in the spotlight but also reaffirms its status as a cornerstone of educational innovation within the community.

Founded under the visionary leadership of Alphonsa Foward, Jr., New Life Academy set out with a mission to enhance Gwinnett County’s educational landscape. From its inception in 2006 as the first, and only, start-up charter school approved in the county, the Academy has been a trailblazer, growing to serve over 600 students across grades K-8. The school’s unique focus on an integrated curriculum, including a pioneering bilingual program in Mandarin Chinese, reflects a commitment to preparing students for success in a global economy. They are a tuition-free school.

“Our aim has always been to create an environment where independent and creative thinking is not just encouraged but celebrated,” Mr. Foward, the school’s director, shares. “Receiving the Best of Gwinnett Award is a validation of our efforts and the innovative teaching techniques our dedicated faculty employs.”

The award highlights New Life Academy’s ability to work collaboratively with parents and the local community, fostering an educational atmosphere that nurtures intellect and character alike. Through innovative teaching methods and a challenging curriculum, the Academy ensures every student is poised for leadership in a rapidly changing world.

As New Life Academy of Excellence continues to make strides in educational excellence, its recognition at the Best of Gwinnett Awards 2023 is a beacon of inspiration. It stands as a testament to the power of community-supported education and the enduring impact of nurturing young minds toward greatness.

In a world where education is the cornerstone of progress, New Life Academy of Excellence shines brightly, a testament to what can be achieved when innovation, dedication, and community support converge. The Best of Gwinnett Award is not just a trophy on the shelf but a reminder of the transformative power of education and the role it plays in shaping the future.

Website: newlifeacademyga.com

Contact: 678-720-9870

Location: 4725 River Green Parkway

Duluth, GA 30096