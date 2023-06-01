“The Roof, the whole Roof, and nothing but the Roof!” Coupled with our goal of providing each client the best contractor experience they’ve ever had, that sums up the Accent Roofing mission.

Accent’s craftsmen, most of whom have been on board for more than a decade, are dedicated to their craft and their clients. They thrive on seeing to it that—day in and day out—Accent Roofing is the most complete, most accommodating, and most trusted roofing company it can possibly be.

Founder and President Tommy Scribbins and his hand-picked team work hard to provide sensible, attractive, and lasting solutions to every type of roofing problem. As a family business, they take pride in carrying on the values which inspired the company’s inception in 1989 while encouraging a culture of constant improvement and innovation.

Accent was practicing its craft long before “insurance claims specialists” came onto the scene. As such, they know that when future clients call with problems, a complete roof replacement is not always the best solution. Accent Roofing investigates the problem, then proposes a solution in terms the client can always understand. This approach, along with the ability to correct the issue, no matter how small it may be, is the recipe Accent has followed for over 33 years, and the reason it’s now privileged to count over 45,000 homeowners among its clients!

By saving roofs and respecting budgets, Accent has become the roof repair “go-to” team in Gwinnett County and beyond.

Accent Roofing holds a GAF Master Elite certification (for the top 2% of roofing contractors in the country). As such, they can offer the coveted Golden Pledge warranty, the only manufacturer-backed warranty in the industry which covers not only material but labor and workmanship on a non-pro rated basis. The Golden Pledge warranty makes it literally impossible for homeowners to ever spend another penny on their roof.

In addition to Master Elite certification, Accent is also a proud inductee into the GAF President’s Club (for the top 1% of roofing contractors in the country), another hard-earned credential which allows them to offer the most robust and reliable warranties in the industry.

True craftsmen get excited about every job they do and consider themselves honored when homeowners choose them. Craftsmen work as a family and are dependable. They are confident in their craft, do outstanding work, and keep their promises.

The Accent family of craftsmen will work hard to please you and your family every time.

Note: For a very limited time, Accent is offering its “Triple Zero” roof replacement with $0 down, 0% interest, and 0 payments for 12 months!

Accent Roofing

AccentRoofingService.com

770-277-4869

885 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville GA 30043