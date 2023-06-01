If you’re looking for a way to help your community and those around you, the North Gwinnett Co-Op represents what communities can do when they work together. For over 30 years, they have assisted senior citizens on fixed incomes, families with lost or reduced incomes, hungry children and homeless individuals and families.

The North Gwinnett Co-Op, a nonprofit organization, has been helping families in need from the start. One of the Co-Op’s main services is their food pantry, where families can get fresh and non-perishable food items, as well as personal care items and household supplies. This can be a huge help for families who are struggling to make ends meet. The Co-Op has a thrift store that provides affordable clothing and household items, too. They offer financial assistance for rent, utilities, and other essential needs, which can be a real lifesaver for families facing unexpected expenses.

The Co-Op is run by a team of amazing staff and volunteers who are passionate about serving their community. They work hard to sort and distribute donations, and to make sure that families have access to the resources they need. The Co-Op also partners with local businesses, churches, and other organizations to maximize their impact and increase their outreach. They offer job training programs, financial education classes, and other resources that can help families improve their economic situation over the long term.

The Co-Op also places a strong emphasis on community engagement. They organize events and activities throughout the year that bring the community together, and they work hard to raise awareness about poverty and food insecurity in the Gwinnett area. This helps to build a stronger, more connected community that is better equipped to support those in need.

With your help, the North Gwinnett co-op has:

Distributed over 3,000,000 lbs. of found since 1991.

Distributed food to over 30,000 people annually.

Provided free backpacks and school supplies.

Provide holiday meals, Christmas gifts for children and seniors.

Given financial assistance for housing, utilities and prescription medication.

The North Gwinnett Co-Op is a fantastic organization that provides critical support to families in need in the North Gwinnett community. Are you ready to make a difference? Go to their website to find out more…

North Gwinnett Cooperative

www.ngcoop.org

770-271-9793

4395 Commerce Drive

Buford, GA 30518