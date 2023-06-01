When someone you love suffers the effects of aging, including memory challenges, of course you want to take care of them. But at some point, their needs become greater than you can manage alone. That’s where The Cottage Adult Day Service comes in.

At The Cottage Adult Day Service, they provide the highest quality care to the elderly, particularly those who suffer from memory loss, special needs, dementia or Alzheimer’s. They offer a range of services and activities designed to help older adults maintain their independence, socialize with others, and engage in meaningful activities. The program also offers opportunities for socialization, with regular outings and events that allow clients to connect with others and enjoy new experiences. The facility has amenities like an outdoor courtyard, a tranquil room and even a salon & spa room for when clients want to rest and rejuvenate. It’s the perfect daytime home away from home for those who need it.

The staff at The Cottage Adult Day Service work closely with each client to create a personalized care plan that addresses their specific needs and preferences. This includes medication management, health monitoring, and personal care services. Other services include speech therapy, wellness screening, nursing services, cognitive evaluations and more. It’s highly attentive care for your loved ones, just like the kind you would provide. They’ll care for them when you aren’t able to and love them just as much as you would.

For family members and caregivers, The Cottage Adult Day Service can be an invaluable resource. The program offers wonderful care, giving caregivers a much-needed break from their caregiving responsibilities. This can be especially important for family members who are caring for an older adult with dementia or other cognitive impairments. It’s just as important for you to be able to take some space when you need it.

The Cottage Adult Day Service, Inc is in Snellville. They aim to provide exceptional health care and quality of life through innovative programs to those they serve within their communities. They provide a broad spectrum of day care services to meet the communities ever changing need, with special emphasis on personalized service and respect for everyone.

Dignity. Independence. Individuality.

Call 470-375-5935 to see if you or your loved one qualifies.

The Cottage Adult Day Service, Inc.

www.cottageadultday.net

cottageadultday@gmail.com

470-375-5935

3725 Zoar Road

Snellville, GA 30039