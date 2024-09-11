French inspired countryside and a round of golf? Sign us up! On Monday, October 14, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Community-Based Mentoring Program will host its 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Chateau Elan. Registration—which includes breakfast, entry in both the Hole In One Contest and the Longest Drive Contest, and the awards luncheon—is $150 per person and $600 per foursome.

The Community-Based Mentoring Program provides mentorship to boys and girls in grades 4-12. Their mission is building community, connection, and belonging one relationship at a time. All proceeds from the event will fund additional scholarship opportunities, college and career exploration, internships, and discounted enrichment activities for students!

“We are excited to bring back the 13th annual golf tournament and hope to exceed our previous record number of golfers of 116 in 2022. This event allows us to continue to build community, connection, and belonging one relationship at a time,” says GCPS Director of Community-Based Mentoring James Rayford. “This is also a great opportunity to recruit new mentors and supporters of the program,” he adds. Tournament registration is available online through September 30.

Proceeds from this tournament support students by offering opportunities for: career readiness, leadership workshops, scholarships, college visits, community engagement, and financial literacy education.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather as the event will be held rain or shine unless conditions are dangerous. The tournament has a dress code that requires collared shirts, as well as no denim clothing or metal spike shoes.

Golfers who are interested should register by Monday, September 30, 2024.

Sign-in: 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

Registration: $150 per individual and $600 per foursome.

Team Details: If you have your own 2, 3, or 4 person team, please enter the other group members’ details/ names in the “Additional Comments” section of the form below.

If you cannot participate, please consider making a donation to support their programs through the Golf Tournament Wish List.

Chateau Elan is located at 6060 Golf Club Drive, in Braselton, Ga.