Atlanta’s favorite fun family Halloween festival is back for four magical days for the whole family!

WHAT: Atlanta’s favorite fun family Halloween festival returns on Saturdays and Sundays, October 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2023, at Boo at the Zoo presented by Georgia Natural Gas. Activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Boo-goers of all ages will enjoy seasonal fun in the home of hundreds of animals from around the world. In a Zoo transformed in the spooktacular spirit of Halloween, guests can sample sweet treats on Trick-or-Treat Lane; try their luck for prizes at carnival games; meet friendly strolling characters; climb aboard a themed ride on The Norfolk Southern Zoo Train (additional ticket required); and get down and Monster Mash to the classic spooky tunes of DJ Matt.

In a slate of new highlights for 2023, special entertainment will add to the festivities during both weekends of the festival, including Tommy Johns Magic; Captain Crimmins & The Story Boat Band; Wish Tales Puppet Show; Storyteller Deborah Strahorn; Cat & Mouse Puppet Show; Mime Magic and More; and Butterfly Ballet Puppet Show. Visit zooatlanta.org/boo for details on performance days and schedules.

Family-friendly costumes are welcome and encouraged.

Find costume guidelines at zooatlanta.org/boo.

Boo at the Zoo is free with general admission; free for Zoo Atlanta Members and children under 3. Get full event details and general admission tickets at zooatlanta.org.

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, October 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2023; activities take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, S.E.; Atlanta, GA 30315

ABOUT: About Zoo Atlanta

A proud accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the gold standard for animal care and welfare, Zoo Atlanta has a mission to save wildlife and their habitats through conservation, research, education, and engaging experiences. The Zoo is home to more than 1,000 animals representing more than 200 species from around the world, many of them endangered or critically endangered. Highlights include giant pandas; one of North America’s largest zoological populations of great apes; and a global center of excellence for the care and study of reptiles and amphibians. Recent transformations include the African Savanna, featuring new and expanded habitats for African elephants, giraffes, zebras, bontebok, ostriches, warthogs, meerkats, and rhinos; Savanna Hall, a state-of-the-art special event destination in the newly restored historic former home of the Atlanta Cyclorama; and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Plaza. For more information, visit zooatlanta.org.