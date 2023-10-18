The Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett signed its sixth memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a local Asian American-focused chamber of commerce. Thursday’s Gwinnett Chamber Board of Directors meeting concluded with an official signing ceremony formalizing a partnership with the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Region. The MOU recognized the intent of these organizations to collaborate, champion, and drive global business in both the region and abroad.

“The Gwinnett Chamber recognizes the significant economic contributions that the Asian American business community brings to Gwinnett,” said Dean Collins, 2023 chair of the Gwinnett Chamber Board of Directors. “We are proud to partner with them in expanding opportunities and resources to better serve our members and building upon this agreement.”

Founded in 1984, USPAACC-SE represents Asian American and Asian American-related groups in business, sciences, the arts, sports, education, public, and community services. USPAACC-SE serves as a thought leader with over 30 years of track record in business matchmaking, fostering strong partnerships among corporations, government, and Asian American businesses in the Southeast Region. Asian Americans make up over 13% of Gwinnett’s population, and Gwinnett is the leading county in the Southeast U.S. for Asian American-owned and operated businesses, including international businesses.

“I am thrilled to formalize our relationship between the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Region, and the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce,” said Sheetal Desai, President of USPAACC-SE. “There is definite synergy between the chambers and we know that this partnership will provide our members greater access to resources to better their businesses. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship that will equip our members to succeed in constantly changing economic climates.”

USPAACC-SE President Sheetal Desai, and Lissa Miller, the Southeast Chapter’s Chairwoman participated in the signing ceremony. Gwinnett Chamber officials included President and CEO Nick Masino, 2023 Board Chair Dean Collins with Axis Companies.

PHOTO (L to R): Nick Masino, President & CEO, Gwinnett Chamber & Partnership Gwinnett; Dean Collins, 2023 Board Chair and President & Founder of Axis Companies; Sheetal Desai, USPAACC-SE President; and Lissa Miller, the USPAACC Southeast Chapter’s Chairwoman and SVP & Head of Supplier Diversity with Truist.