Braselton Woman’s Club Inspires Young Artists

The Braselton Woman’s Club recently met with students from Duncan Creek Elementary School, where they shared the rich history of the town and encouraged the young artists to create works that reflect what they love about Braselton. The result of this inspiring collaboration is a beautiful collection of children’s artwork now on display in the lobby of the historic 1904, Braselton Brothers Department Store building.

Titled “Creativity StARTs Here: A Kid’s View of Braselton,” the exhibition showcases the creativity and unique perspectives of the town’s youngest residents. This initiative is a joint effort between the Braselton Woman’s Club and the town’s Community Development Department, designed to foster community spirit and pride among the younger generation.

The Braselton Brothers Department Store building, a cornerstone of the town’s history, offers the perfect backdrop for this display. The public is invited to visit the exhibit, which is open every day of the week. Visitors and shoppers alike are welcome to stop by, enjoy the artwork, and experience the youthful vision of Braselton.