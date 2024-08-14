

Downtown Duluth just became more Instagrammable! Selfie takers in downtown Duluth no longer have to settle for stretched arm shots, and people squeezed into frame. With the addition of new Selfie Stands, visitors now have the extra hand needed to grab the perfect shot. These strategically placed cell phone holders highlight downtown Duluth’s best features and offer excellently framed photos.

Though they just launched, they are already in good use, and sparking joy among visitors.

The idea comes from the marketing department and is intended to touch the whole community.

The Community Development Specialist Jessica Bianchi expressed, “Every day, I see people taking pictures around downtown Duluth. How can I help them capture the best shot while promoting our downtown?”

Bianchi devised the idea for the selfie station and designed the concept for the cell phone holder. “No one has done this near us,” she noted, “and I couldn’t find a place to purchase what we needed that would hold up outdoors, so I said we’ll have to make it.” They worked with A1 Signs in Norcross to produce the final product.

The playful picture frame design stands out, grabbing the attention of passersby. Each one is perfectly aligned to capture the picture-perfect scene ahead of it—from the majestic Duluth City Hall and prominent Eastern Continental Divide Marker to the culturally significant public art pieces like the Pheonix in Parsons Alley and the Historic Duluth Mosaic mural.

“In a way, it’s an extension of our Public Art downtown,” said Bianchi. “Photography is art, and

downtown Duluth is such a beautiful focus to capture.”

The cell phone holder was thoughtfully designed to hold a phone both vertically and horizontally, allowing for flexibility in the shots that can be taken. Its ease of use is best seen when paired with a phone’s camera timer function. The next time you’re in downtown Duluth, check out these unique selfie stands and see if you can find them all.