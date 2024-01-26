For over fifty years, Northside Hospital has been a cornerstone of health care in Georgia, growing and evolving alongside the communities it serves. What began as a single facility has expanded into a vast network, now comprising five acute-care hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, and a formidable team of 3,800 providers and 29,000 employees. This growth is a testament to Northside’s commitment to addressing the increasing health care needs of more than 5.3 million patients annually.

The core values of Northside Hospital—excellence, compassion, community, service, teamwork, progress, and innovation—have been the driving force behind its success. These principles have shaped the health system’s approach to health care, ensuring that every patient receives quality, personalized care. This commitment is evident in the diverse range of medical specialties offered by Northside, from emergency care to chronic disease management and preventive health care.

Specialized programs at Northside set it apart in the health care landscape. Northside Hospital Cancer Institute (NHCI) is recognized as one of the top community cancer programs in the United States. More babies are born at Northside Atlanta than at any single hospital in the country, reflecting its trusted maternity services. Further reinforcing its reputation for innovative health care delivery, Northside is a leader in robotic surgery within the Southeast. Such programs underscore Northside’s dedication to offering cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care. Northside is dedicated to pioneering medical treatments while maintaining a personal touch in patient care.

Beyond its clinical services, Northside Hospital plays a pivotal role in community wellness. The health system’s various educational and outreach programs are designed to improve access to specialized medical services, underlining its commitment to the health and well-being of the community. This commitment has been acknowledged by the Guide to Gwinnett, published by The Gwinnett Magazine, highlighting Northside’s impact on building strong, healthy communities.

Northside Hospital’s story is more than a narrative of growth and expansion. It’s a story of a health care institution deeply committed to its patients, offering a range of services backed by a team of dedicated professionals. Through its half-century journey, Northside Hospital has not only established itself as a pillar of health care excellence in Georgia but also as a vital part of the community, continuously striving to improve the health and well-being of those it serves.

Website: https://www.northside.com/