Matthew Pepper named Snellville City Manager; served as Assistant City Manager

The City of Snellville is proud to announce the hiring of Matthew Pepper as City Manager.

Pepper replaces James “Butch” Sanders who retired after 12 years in the post.

“I am humbled that Mayor and Council have shown their faith in me by naming me City Manager of the City of Snellville,” Pepper said. “During the last two years, I have learned the position from my predecessor Butch Sanders and am confident I can help Snellville prosper for years to come. I am eager to continue serving our community and helping make Snellville the best it can be.”

Mayor Barbara Bender said she and members of Council are excited for Pepper in his new role.

“We are very pleased Matthew agreed to step into this role as City Manager,” Bender said, noting Pepper’s previous experience and recent on-the-job-training. “We are confident he will excel in his new position.”

The City Manager is responsible for the daily operations of the city, working with the various city departments and department directors. The policies adopted by and the vision for the city set forth by the Mayor and Council provide the parameters for both basic service provision and special projects all intended to best serve Snellville’s citizens.

The City Manager is responsible for producing the annual city budget for general operating, needs and longer-term capital projects, planning and managing all major projects within the city and making sure the public is well informed and knowledgeable about all city initiatives and activities.

One of the City Manager’s most important duties, professionally and personally, is to build a city staff that is dedicated to serving the public good at all times and providing for that staff the best possible working environment, all needed supplies and strong moral support to enable our team to meet the goal of excellence in local government.

Pepper comes to Snellville after having served as the Manager for the City of Oxford in Newton County. He previously worked for the City of Alpharetta’s Economic Development Office.

Pepper earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Brigham Young University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Georgia. He can be reached at mpepper@snellville.org.