For over 40 years, Piedmont Eastside Hospital has been the strong, beating pulse and economic backbone of Gwinnett, delivering world-class healthcare through expert physicians, cutting-edge technologies, and personalized care. With two campuses, 305 beds, and a large staff of over 700 board-certified physicians, 1,140 employees, and dozens of volunteers, Piedmont Eastside is revolutionizing the way we approach healthcare services—from primary care to life-saving surgeries. This hospital system is bringing care even closer to home as well, adding new primary care practices in Snellville, Lawrenceville, and Lilburn.

When you seek Piedmont Eastside’s treatment, their healthcare heroes are with you every step. This Snellville-based hospital system has an array of impressive surgical programs, offering anything from urgent care, oncology, and orthopedics to 24-hour emergency services, neuroscience, and even robotic surgery.

Part of Georgia’s leading robotic surgery network, Piedmont Eastside uses advanced tools like the ION robot and the da Vinci Robotic System to enhance and innovate surgical treatment options. The ION robot is ideal for bronchoscopies, with a 180-degree scope to reach all 18 sections of the lung, while the da Vinci System’s four, robotic-like arms allow surgeons to create dime-sized incisions for a greater and less invasive reach of the body. Since 2010, Piedmont Eastside’s robotic tools have given patients quicker recovery times, less scarring, and ultimately, less pain.

Piedmont Heart and Vascular Institute at Eastside (PHI) is another point of pride for this hospital system. During cardiac arrest, every second is crucial for survival. PHI’s expert cardio and vascular team is ready to save lives, offering coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart transplants, pacemaker placements, and many more highly specialized treatments. As an Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI, the highest national accreditation possible, PHI Eastside’s compassionate staff ensure patients are in the best hands. And in combination with impressive accolades, like the American Heart Association and American Stroke Associations’ ‘Get with the Guidelines Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite’ award and ‘Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll’ recognition, patients feel confident in PHI Eastside’s life-saving cardiac care

And Piedmont Eastside’s diligent support continues long after your discharge. At Piedmont Eastside’s South Campus, patients who are experiencing functional decline regain their strength at the inpatient acute rehabilitation center (IPAR). And Piedmont Eastside’s Breast and Diagnostic Center, an FDA-designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, provides more than just mammogram screenings and the latest clinical trials; it gives patients hope and encouragement by catching cancer early and hosting breast cancer awareness events, like the new annual Rock the Ribbon breast cancer awareness event.

In a rapidly growing place like Gwinnett, these world-class healthcare services are more essential than ever. Piedmont Eastside is more than a hospital—it’s a cornerstone of Gwinnett, combining medical excellence with community impact. Whether you’re seeking exceptional care or a place to advance your career, Piedmont Eastside is where health and opportunity thrive.

https://www.piedmont.org/locations/piedmont-eastside-medical/about