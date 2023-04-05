Thirty years of finding fun in education. That’s what Discovery Point brings to the child development game. Little explorers will go on big adventures in a warm, family-focused environment. With colorful learning in a nurturing setting, your children will grow through new experiences and be encouraged to follow their natural curiosity!

At Discovery Point Zoar Road, childcare services for the Snellville area are conducted with the understanding that children do not compartmentalize learning. There’s no better way to learn than through incorporating it into all activities, like playtime, games, exploration and even mealtimes! It’s a whole-child approach to childcare, one that students of all ages will love.

What does Discovery Point offer?

Low child-teacher ratios.

Music, dance and art programs.

Literacy-rich classrooms.

Teachers trained in early childhood educations.

Computer access to promote technology skills.

Since 1988, Discovery Point has recognized the positive impact an effective curriculum can have on a child’s development. Children can become confident thinkers by providing a language rich environment of discovery. Their curriculum focuses on early language development. Social skills, scientific inquiry, music and movement, artistic expression and cognitive development in language, math and social studies are all developed through child-centered learning.

Janet and Greg Burdett bring a lifetime of experience to Discovery Point. Georgia natives with strong education backgrounds, they strive to provide a great place for your child. Janet has her degree in Early Childhood with 30 years in pre-school childcare, including leadership positions within the Gwinnett Child Care Association. Plus, she’s a certified Pre-K teacher and has her special education endorsement! Greg has degrees in psychology, education, behavioral disorders, learning disabilities and educational leadership. This great background has helped him as a special education teacher for more than 20 years! Together along with a wonderful working staff, you’ll know your children are in great hands and walking the path to a prosperous future.

It’s time for the Discovery Point experience. Schedule a tour today!

Discovery Point Child Development Centers Snellville

www.discoverypoint.com/zoar

770-985-9555

3775 Zoar Road

Snellville, GA