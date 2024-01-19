Accelerating access to high quality healthcare is the driving mission behind the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation. We are the fundraising arm for Northside Hospital Gwinnett System, serving locations across the county which includes Lawrenceville, Duluth, Hamilton Mill, Buford, Snellville, Braselton, and others. All the funds raised stay in Gwinnett.

Our hospital system is more than just a collection of walls and rooms. It is a symbol of our commitment to our community, our patients, and their families. Northside is a constellation of places where healing happens, where lives are saved, and where hope is restored.

Many new Northside buildings are coming out of the ground in Gwinnett. Our Foundation’s focus is on the healthcare workers and incredible equipment behind those walls. We focus on scholarships for nurses and other allied health sciences workers who want to advance their careers. We all want the best and brightest to stay right here in our community. Giving them the tools they need is another priority.

Philanthropy makes possible incredible equipment, such as surgery robots, which make recoveries much easier and 3D imaging that helps in earlier detection of breast cancer. There are so many ways to enhance and advance our healthcare in Gwinnett.

To find out more about how you can join with us in making a difference and saving lives, visit us online at GMCGIVING.ORG.