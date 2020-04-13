This Easter in Gwinnett was much different than years prior. For starters, the churches streamed their sunrise services and some families traded out their Sunday best for matching pajamas. Egg hunts took place in the front or back yard with only immediate family, and Easter dinners were served with a few less place settings than usual. But all that being said, the celebrations went on. While we may have been apart, we weren’t alone. Christians still worshiped. Children still woke up excited about Easter baskets and hopefully everyone got a few of those treasured Reeces Easter eggs.

Here at Gwinnett Magazine we asked our daily enews readers to send us their pics so we could share what an Easter in 2020 looked like. While things were different our spirit is not broken and our community always finds ways to stay close and love one another.

We hope you enjoy!