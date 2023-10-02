Whether your child wants to better understand math, is looking to excel in reading, or wants to learn how to write like a professional, Total Learning Concepts can put them on the road to success. They empower each individual to reach his or her full academic potential by developing skills that foster self-esteem, motivation, sound study habits, and self-direction.

Total Learning Concepts (TLC), based in Lilburn, Georgia, is a private, professional tutorial and test preparation service that is committed to student success.

Every student learns a little differently, which is why tailoring their educational plan to their unique needs is the best way to succeed. Customizing their learning means improving their outcomes. Whether a student requires assistance with a challenging subject or seeks advanced coursework, TLC’s expert tutors create a personalized roadmap for success. Total Learning Concepts also specializes in test preparation services, helping students excel in standardized tests such as the SAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, and more. Their experienced instructors employ proven strategies to boost test scores, providing students with a competitive edge in their college and career pursuits.

Student sessions for the majority of their services are conducted in the center; however, for special courses and requests, they travel to the student’s school! Plus, TLC offers in-person and virtual session times. The staff is comprised of degreed, experienced instructors with varying areas of expertise. At Total Learning Concepts they work alongside classroom teachers by augmenting course assignments. With a student/instructor ratio is 1:1 or 2:1, your child will get the dedicated attention they need.

TLC is committed to providing a quality service to students and helping them realize their academic potential and discover the power of learning!

Total Learning Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1986 by Carol Chandler Wood, who is the CEO of the corporation. Carol began Total Learning Concepts by conducting private tutorial sessions in her home, then in 1990, she incorporated her service and moved it into a total environment for learning by hiring instructors with varying educational backgrounds and teaching experiences.

Whether you’re a student looking for academic support or a parent seeking top-notch education services for your child, Total Learning Concepts is a name you can trust.

770-381-5958

carol@totallearningconcepts.com