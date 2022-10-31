Written by Kristine Choi, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Peachtree Ridge High School

Dogs are also known to be a “man’s best friend.” They are the perfect

companion to have for emotional support, social skills, and even safety

purposes. However, just like how every human has different personality traits,

dogs differ by breed. So, let us match you with your perfect puppy friend!

If you were to describe your personality in one word, what would it be? We’ll

help you narrow it down to four options: playful, calm, intelligent or

family-oriented.



If you chose “playful”, your perfect companion is a beagle! Beagles are high

energy and require lots of playtime. They love company and make great family

pets. If you already own a pet, beagles are known to get along great with other

dogs. However, beagles can be quite the troublemaker at times. They are

constantly curious and have the need to get involved in every situation. On the

bright side, they are absolutely adorable with their big brown eyes and floppy

ears.



For all the calm readers out there, say hello to your new pup, Cocker Spaniel!

Spaniels are independent and easy to train. It comes from their background of

being hunting dogs. They make the perfect companion for seniors, children, and

first-time pet owners. Not to mention, their long, luscious coats make them the

perfect pageant dog.



Let’s say your dominant trait is intelligence. Welcome your new pet, Border

Collie! Border collies are easily trainable and highly intelligent. Therefore, they

make a perfect canine sport dog. Do not get overwhelmed by their energy,

however. Border collies are equally as affectionate and cuddly. One downfall of

owning this breed: You must be comfortable with a dog who can outsmart you!



Finally, family-oriented people need loving animals. The perfect match for you

are Golden Retrievers! Retrievers are even-tempered and very affectionate.

They keep their puppyish behavior all throughout their lifetime. They are great

with children, strangers, and get along great with other pets. They’re also eager

to please so they make perfect service dogs.



Adopting a dog takes a lot of responsibility and care. When you are ready to

enter the hectic, but rewarding lifestyle of a puppy parent, choose wisely. Make

sure you are choosing the pet that best matches your personality!