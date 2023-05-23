The Gwinnett County community will come together to celebrate the 2023 Annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 10th at 10am. The event will take place at the VFW Post 5255 located at 368 Grayson Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30049. The theme for this year’s ceremony is “Our Flag: The Land of the Free”.

The Flag Day Ceremony has been an annual tradition in Gwinnett County for many years, honoring the flag and all that it represents. This year’s theme highlights the importance of the American flag as a symbol of freedom and unity for all citizens of the United States. The ceremony will include patriotic music, a presentation of colors by local veterans, and a guest speaker who will share their perspective on the significance of the American flag.

“We are thrilled to bring our community together to celebrate the American flag and all that it represents,” said event organizer, Mike Sabbagh. “This year’s theme is especially important as we reflect on the many sacrifices that have been made to secure and protect our freedoms.”

The Gwinnett County Flag Day Ceremony is free and open to the public. Seating is available, refreshments are provided for the event. For more information, visit the Gwinnett Flag Day website or contact the event organizers, GwinnettFlagDay@gmail.com