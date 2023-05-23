The Lawrenceville Arts Commission and the City of Lawrenceville proudly present Lawrenceville’s first kinetic wind sculpture. Sinclair, an original sculpture by renowned artist Anthony Howe was installed in Lawrenceville’s Gateway Park on Friday, May 19. “Sinclair” was selected and recommended by the Lawrenceville Arts Commission and approved by the City Council earlier this year. Lawrenceville residents and visitors are welcome to visit Gateway Park to see the sculpture come alive in Lawrenceville!

“Much time and effort were put into selecting Sinclair,” said Chuck Warbington, City Manager. “We toured other art-focused cities like Greenville, SC and Washington, DC, and then worked with the Arts Commission to find the right fit for Lawrenceville.”

Anthony Howe, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, attended the Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut, Cornell University, and the Skowhegan School of Sculpture and Painting. After a short career as a watercolor painter, he discovered working with metal as a medium through a part-time job erecting steel shelving. Soon he was creating kinetic wind sculptures using discarded elevator cables. He now resides in Orcas Island, Washington, with his business partner and wife, Lynn. His work has sold works to hundreds of private collections from the Middle East to California and many places in between. Most notably, In Cloud Light III was installed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 2016 Summer Olympics. Lawrenceville is home to the first Anthony Howe sculpture in Georgia. You can read his full biography at howeart.net

“We are excited to add this beautiful kinetic sculpture by internationally renowned artist Anthony Howe to our public art-scape,” said Aura-Leigh Sanders, Lawrenceville Arts Commission Chair. “This exceptional sculpture will welcome visitors and residents as they come into Lawrenceville and is a great example of how our city recognizes the importance of investing in art and celebrating artists for the enjoyment and well-being of all in our community.”

Sinclair was carefully packed in two crates and shipped from Washington State to Lawrenceville, weighing 1,173 pounds. A team of individuals from the city worked to install a concrete base over the past few weeks for its installation, and social media teased the public to guess what project could be on its way. On Friday morning, Sinclair was fully assembled and began perpetual motion as the wind took hold. The completed artwork measures 178” H x 68”x 48” D and is made of stainless steel. It has no motor or battery and is entirely operated by winds of only one mph.

For additional information on the works of the Lawrenceville Arts Commission, visit their page on the city website. For more details on the City of Lawrenceville, visit the website and follow the city on social media.