In Gwinnett, economic development means creating endless opportunities for everyone. With a million souls calling this place home, it’s all about growth – not just in jobs and income, but also in the ways we can invest in a fantastic life!

Gwinnett’s cities are on a mission to become the ultimate places to live, and they’re doing it in style – with a touch of magic! Imagine sparkling new parks, mouthwatering restaurants, and modern city structures popping up all over. It’s a party of progress! From Fortune 500 companies to thriving small businesses, this county is buzzing with energy and a diverse mix of cultures and communities.

So come join the excitement as we grow, build, and create a life worth celebrating in Gwinnett County. Economic success and a booming lifestyle await!

SUGAR HILL

New businesses in Sugar Hill, now ain’t that sweet! The city welcomed Talk of the Table, a wine and cheese boutique and tasting room, and The Rooftop, a new upscale bar experience, in the Downtown area. You can fine dine while overlooking the Bowl or indulge before catching a show at the Eagle Theatre. With a new master plan in full throttle we can look forward to more in Sugar Hill coming soon.

Sugar Hill has a master plan… for development! The city is focused on expanding the downtown area, creating more mobility for bike use and connecting the greenway loop with a new bridge. Plaza 1. Construction began in March of this year and should hopefully be complete by spring of 2024.

AUBURN

Here comes city hall. Auburn is working hard to redevelop its downtown area, with work on a municipal complex and surrounding infrastructure. Growth and preservation are at the forefront of a new city hall, new housing, space for businesses and landscaping.

Cheers to More Water. Auburn and Winder are joining up to work on water storage. The cities are hoping to increase drinking water availability by converting the rock quarry into a raw water storage reservoir with water withdrawals from Rock Creek, Mulberry River and Little Mulberry River. The Auburn portion of the project would result in meeting drinking water needs through 2065!

SNELLVILLE

The Grove at Towne Center gets the groove on! The Grove at Towne Center is a $100 million mixed-use project featuring a new library, luxury apartments, two chef-driven restaurants, THRIVE Coworking, and recreation space. You can also expect a great greenway and nature trail! This awesome space is anticipated to be complete by 2024.

Whataburger on the Horizon

Whataburger has a planned location in Snellville, burgers pending, the opening date is still not set in stone.

Whataburger has a planned location in Snellville, burgers pending, the opening date is still not set in stone. Snellville runs on Dunkin’

The latest coffee and doughnut chain location opened at 229 Scenic Hwy

North this summer.

DULUTH

Crossing Boundaries. Rogers Pedestrian Bridge Unites Duluth and Johns Creek! A project 15 years in the making has finally opened to the public. The Rogers Pedestrian Bridge Over the Chattahoochee opens links Duluth with Johns Creek, enabling the public to enjoy the amenities of Cauley Creek Park and Rogers Bridge Park. Now onwards to phase two: 118 new spaces, a walking trail and a new pavilion.

Welcome TESO LIFE, the massive Japanese Lifestyle Superstore. The store includes everything from creative toys and gaming machines, to Japanese snacks and soda drinks. Don’t forget makeup, skin care or household essentials. They’ve got a bit of everything.

LOGANVILLE

Grab a book and a meal! The Loganville O’Kelly Memorial Library is getting a new site downtown. Down the road, you can expect a revamped corridor with a new restaurant! These downtown projects are done in coordination with Sizemore Group, part of a revitalization effort. The library has received $1.5 million to help build from the city, along with state-issued grants and private funding.

New destinations in Loganville!

Taco N Beer Bar is headed to downtown, with a rooftop patio!

Destination Park off Tuck Road has new restrooms and an expanded walking path!

LAWRENCEVILLE

Downtown Lawrenceville’s Allure on the Rise. With all of the great concerts and activities, Downtown Lawrenceville gets quite a few visitors. The Downtown Development Authority is always working on improving the city! Currently in the works: Façade Grant Program. Businesses within the Downtown Entertainment District were able to apply and receive reimbursement for renovation expenses.

Coming Soon to Lawrenceville!

Anejo – new Mexican restaurant coming soon to Perry Street.

Third Rail Distillery coming soon to the Depot District.

Hearthside Lawrenceville

South Town Square, coming Fall of 2023!

BRASELTON

BraseltonTech is the talk of the town. The private-public initiative in partnership with the Advanced Technology Development Center is developing a technology ecosystem. The organization is funded by the state legislature and managed under the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovative Institute, which is the oldest technology business accelerator in the U.S. and its graduating companies have raised over $3 billion in venture capital.

The Braselton Grist Mill is getting a revamp! Starting in 2023, renovations are designed to add modern conveniences while keeping the building’s historic flair. The building will expand to include a lobby, restrooms and other spaces.

The Braselton Library will be expanded to include a new children’s wing.

Explore Other Exciting Projects in Braselton!

Davis Street South Improvements

Brassie Lane Sidewalk Improvements

Highway 211 Widening

DACULA

Better play time is coming to Dacula! The Maple Creek Park Playground is getting updates that will make the whole family happy. A new toddler area, exercise stations, and more are being added. This playground will also include specialized turf and sidewalk improvements. These beautifications are being funded by an endowment from former Mayor Jim Wilbanks.

Rowen Update: Rowen is a reimagination of the traditional mixed-use office environment that aims to advance agriculture, medicine, and the environment — and their enabling technologies — and is changing the economic and social trajectory of Georgia, the nation, and, with time, the world. The hope is that Rowen will bring over 100,000 jobs and over $11 billion in investment to the metro Atlanta area.

SUWANEE

Suwanee is known for its town center. So we expect the new one to be no different! The upcoming Town Center on Main will be an urban-style greenspace with Delay Nature Park. Unique flair and community-driven character will shine in this new space behind the library.

PlayTown Suwanee has a build scheduled this fall. The new design includes updated features that utilize sustainable materials and require less maintenance.

Mochibees is eyeing a Suwanee location. The mochi donut craze could be coming to you soon!

Suwanee’s got new signs! In Old Town Suwanee, several new signs have been added to historically and culturally significant sites in the area.

LILBURN

What will Lilburn look like in five years? Lilburn is drawing up a comprehensive plan to figure that out! The Lilburn Town Center Connection received a Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank loan of $4.7 million earlier this year to help upgrade Railroad Avenue in order for it to connect to Terry Lane. Curb and gutter improvements, a left turn, and other road renovations are all included. Smooth driving!

GRAYSON

Grayson Railyard’s Newest Gem. Have you ever thrown an ax? Now you can. Axe Masters opened in Grayson earlier this year, another addition to the expanding Railyard District. It’s a pretty cool activity to do with friends and make all of your lumberjack dreams come true. The Railyard is a mixed-used development made for local businesses and the growing community.

BUFORD

Need a moment to sit down and relax? Buford’s upcoming multi-level park will have picnic tables, overhead shade and ample space. It will be a passive park, which just means that there won’t be any sports fields or activities. Relaxation only! The park will also feature artwork and plant pots, just to make sure those leisurely vibes are in full swing.

THE POINTE at ARISTON opened at the Mall of Georgia. The live, play and stay plaza includes apartments like The Ivy and The Enzo, as well as dining like Flying Biscuit and Tequila Mama. The mixed-use development also connects to trails and large greenspaces for everyone to enjoy.

Have you checked out the Exchange yet? There are already a dozen different restaurants to dine at and a whole bunch more on the way. You can expect a Paris Baguette Cafe, Taqueria Tsunami, and Snooze sometime soon. Pickle & Social is getting ready to open, so time to pick up those pickleball paddles!

Discover What’s Happening with Buford’s Other Projects!

Downtown Buford got a new ice cream spot! Welcome Buford Station Creamery.

New Openings In The Exchange: Twisted Crab, Gusto! and Bubba’s 33.

New Openings At The Mall of Georgia: Tequila Mama, Raising Cane’s, Ivy at Ariston Apartments, Hilton Garden Inn.

PEACHTREE CORNERs

In Peachtree Corners, the Intuitive Surgical expansion project is ongoing. The West building will include engineering, assembly, product development, and warehousing. The East Building will contain commercial warehouse space, surgeon training, and commercial training. The overall project will bring 1,200 new jobs and will invest more that $500 million in the city.

The Chadbad of Gwinnett is in the process of getting their new center. The sanctuary center and gathering space of the Jewish community in Gwinnett will now be located on Spalding Drive and is planned to be a 12000-sq ft enrichment center.

What else is happening in Peachtree Corners?

The Forum is continuing to cultivate! New restaurants like Peche, Politician Row, Chopt and more. If you love it enough, you can build your business there too! The redevelopments include additional leasing spaces as well as retail spots.

The Quick Trip on Peachtree Parkway was demolished, but don’t worry it’s getting rebuilt with upgrades this fall.

CAPITAL Tacos is set to open on Peachtree Parkway.

NORCROSS

If you live in GCO, you’ve definitely been down Buford Highway. Norcross has a high-level master plan to guide development along the Buford Highway corridor between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Beaver Ruin Road, with a specific interest in uniting the city through new homes, retail, parks and office space. It’s an ongoing 10 to 20-year project!

Norcross is getting a food hall! The South End Development could potentially have all kinds of foodie destinations from barbecue joints to coffee companies. The mini food hall is set to open in Spring 2024, with the help of Terra Alma real estate advisory.