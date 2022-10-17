Trick or treat! We know you’ve seen them circulating social media, the wacky fall foods our favorite restaurant chains are putting out. What are the terrifyingly good treats you can get at restaurants and chains this Halloween?

Here’s where you can get a bite that’s not so normal:

Ghost Pepper Whopper – Burger King

If you like all things spicy, then Burger King has a shockingly spicy food for you. The Ghost Pepper Whopper is a bright orange bun with the classic flame-grilled patty, bacon, crispy jalapenos, queso and Ghost Pepper Cheese. You might be a bit apprehensive to try it, given that the Ghost Pepper sits at about 1,000,000 on the Scoville scale (jalapeños are at about 8,000 SHU for reference). What’s the Halloween season without some scare?

keep an eye on the BK app to get some spooky surprises coming soon 👻 pic.twitter.com/uHOZ45MFnI — Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 11, 2022

Haunted House Doughnuts – Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has got four new spooky donuts, part of their Haunted House collection, for customers to try this year. Plus, they come in a specialty box if you order the Haunted House dozen.

SPOOKY SPIDER DOUGHNUT: Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate cookie pieces, an icing spider web, and a spider sugar piece.

BOO BATTER DOUGHNUT: A doughnut filled with delicious cake batter, topped with neon green icing, sugar sprinkles, buttercream, and a ghost sugar piece.

PHOTO / SOURCE : https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/halloween

SCAREDY CAT DOUGHNUT: A doughnut filled with delicious KREME™, dipped in purple icing and decorated with green frosting and chocolate icing, topped with a chocolate cat piece.

NEON ORANGE SPRINKLE DOUGHNUT: Original Glazed® Doughnut with neon orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

Pumpkin Spice Latte and More – Starbucks

Arguably the most famous fall food of all, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is at Starbucks. It didn’t come alone, but rather with other pumpkin-themed foods. You can try the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the pumpkin scone, pumpkin loaf and pumpkin cream cheese muffin too! If pumpkin spice isn’t your thing, or maybe you just need a break from it, then Starbucks also has the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. This drink has flavor of spiced apple, brown sugar and cinnamon.

Fall Flavor Blizzards – Dairy Queen

For those who prioritize the candy aspects of Halloween (and we can’t blame you, who doesn’t love sugar?), Dairy Queen is thinking with that same mindset. This year you can get the SNICKERS® Brownie Blizzard® Treat, the OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard® Treat, the REESES® Take Five Blizzard® Treat and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard® Treat.

Say hello to the single sweetest thing you’ll eat this month: the NEW SNICKERS® Brownie BLIZZARD Treat. pic.twitter.com/Hjk2SlROR4 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 27, 2022

Halloween Themed – Dunkin Donuts

Sink your fangs into the full flavors of the season with Dunkin Donuts. While they have their pumpkin donut and pumpkin swirl flavor, they’re also bringing out the more festive foods.

DUNK-O-LANTERN: a pumpkin-shaped donut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter creme and topped with orange icing.

BLOOD ORANGE REFRESHER: blood orange and cranberry flavors together for a cool fall sip.

PEANUT BUTTER CUP MACCHIATO: a layer of orange-hued peanut butter cup swirl and a layer of espresso on top.

SPIDER SPECIALTY DONUT: a yeast ring donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a chocolate Munchkin™ donut hole treat that resembles a spider, with chocolate drizzle spider legs and white drizzle eyes.

Spicy ‘n Spooky – Baskin Robbins

You might need to be a real adventurous eater for this one. Featuring the bold flavor of real Ghost Pepper, the scoop combines white chocolate Ghost Pepper flavored ice cream with black dark chocolate ice cream and spicy blood orange flakes.

“We’re excited to evoke the spookiness that comes with the season, using flavor elements we’ve never offered before in an ice cream, and we’re looking forward to guests’ reactions for those who are brave enough to try Spicy ‘n Spooky,” said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research and Development for Baskin-Robbins, in the news release.

Ghost pepper may not be in your normal rotation but trust us, it's a yes🤩 pic.twitter.com/IKkE6QPGQQ — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) October 10, 2022

Autumn Spice – Chick-fil-A

If you love the cozy feelings of fall mornings and cinnamon flavors, the Autumn Spice milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and warm fall flavors like cinnamon and crunchy bits of brown sugar spice cookies. It delivers the exact flavors of fall without worrying about pumpkin.

Halloween Pails – McDonald’s

While this one isn’t technically a food, it gets a mention here on classic nostalgia alone. The Mcdonald’s Halloween Pails are back! The McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – that first came on the scene back, have risen from the dead! They’ll be available while supplies last until October 31.