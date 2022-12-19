The holidays are here. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire (has anyone actually ever had one of those?), Jack frost nipping at your nose and yuletide carols being sung by a choir! With Christmas less than a week away, the anticipation of Santa is on the forefront of the mind.

Take a break from hanging ornaments and wrapping presents by getting out and going to one of these merry activities in and around Gwinnett.

If you’re in the mood for something to keep the kids entertained and bring you back to that childhood feeling of Christmas nostalgia, the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer exhibit at the Center for Puppetry Arts is perfect for you and your family. Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and more are back for this adaptation of the 1964 special everyone loves. Holiday music, puppets and merriment are bound to bring smiles. Plus, build a puppet of your own!

The Christmas Canteen is a great mix of fun for all. Returning to the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, “this stunning revue is an explosion of Christmas magic brimming with songs and comic sketches in a heartwarming yuletide treat that delights all ages”.

The show runs until December 23rd, so get your tickets now!

Come watch join the Aurora Theater and settle in for this holiday classic. Running for its 16th year, “Anthony Rodriquez’ unforgettable one-man A Christmas Carol returns with a twist you won’t want to miss. You’ll be truly immersed in the holiday classic as Anthony’s mesmerizing storytelling is enhanced with state-of-the-art-technology in the new Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret at Lawrenceville Arts Center”. Bah humbug! no more, there’s still some shows left.

8:00PM Shows on December 21st, 22nd, and 23rd

2:30PM Shows on December 23rd

Enjoy the magic of the holidays from the inside of your car at Lake Lanier’s Margaritaville Lakeside Lights Spectacular, or step out into the cold at the License to Chill Snow Island. The Lights Spectacular features festive lights and music to light up your path, with Santa’s Tiki Bar awaiting you at the end. License to Chill Snow Island is as close to a winter wonderland as you can get in Gwinnett, with snow tubing, ice skating, snowball alley, and Santa!

Cocoa, cookies and the 59th live rendition of the Christmas story. Join Bethlehem First United Methodist Church on December 22nd at 7:00 PM or on December 23rd at 7:00 PM. The “little town under the star” spreads love and care for the holiday season.

Want to see over a million lights? Look no farther than Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, which is debuting its magical Shine light show. Rain, shine or snow the show will go on, all from the comfort of your car! Bring your own snacks and keep those who get antsy in the car entertained with the activity sheet.

Here are a few more festive fun opportunities in the area:

Photos With Santa in Downtown Norcross

A Christmas Carol at the Gas South Theater

Storytime with Santa at the Forum in Peachtree Corners

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shop

Light Up the Holidays at the Gwinnett County Public Library in Hamilton Mill

Christmas Day Buffet at Chateau Elan

Arthur Christmas at the Sugar Hill Eagle Theater

Dinner with Santa at the Hamilton Mill Chick-fila-A

Santa at the Market by Macy’s in Snellville