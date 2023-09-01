The City of Lawrenceville and Impact46 are thrilled to announce the next cohort of community leaders as part of the Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders (L3) and Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders Mentors (L3M) programs. These initiatives aim to foster leadership, community engagement, and civic awareness among students from Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Maxwell, Phoenix, and Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology high schools.

“Cultivating the future leaders of Lawrenceville through Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders is a remarkable journey. Our youth are actively engaged across the six vital sectors of Lawrenceville, including government, non-profits, local churches, businesses, the school system, and our neighborhoods. Witnessing their investment in our community fills us with pride, and we wholeheartedly embrace these students as the trailblazers of Lawrenceville’s future.” – Mayor David Still

In continuation of our commitment to youth empowerment and community building, the Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders program welcomes 29 bright and motivated 9th, 10th, and 11th-grade students from the five high schools in Lawrenceville:

Ermane Abdalla, Michael Abraham, Anna Ale, Cynthia Alvarado, Belen Alvarado, Aminata Camara, Lily Chen, Briana Codrescu, Adna Cufurovic, Shyanne Davis, Jeminye Galarza, Madison Harris, Steven Huang, Ariel Hutchinson, Britani Jarquin, Shiare Kelly, Emerson Miranda Moran, Darrius Moses, Nickyale Neblett, Nha Han Nguyen, Christina Nguyen, Korede Oguns, Maya Omar, Jabari Pasha, Krish Patel, Taylor Reid, Jordan Riddick, Rianne Delos Santos, and Nethili Tissera.

Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders (L3) is an intensive 8-month youth leadership program with a vision to cultivate a legacy of leaders in Lawrenceville. Through volunteer opportunities, mental health discussions, interactions with local government leaders, leadership development, public speaking workshops, and the coordination of community events, such as the annual WellFest: Positive Vibes, Positive Minds event in March, L3 aims to promote student success and resiliency while increasing civic awareness and understanding among the youth.

We are also excited to introduce the inaugural cohort of Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders Mentors (L3M), comprised of 11 dedicated individuals who have already demonstrated their commitment to leadership and community:

Ashley Burton, Kevin Jacob, Nadia Mathews, Saumya Palipudi, Khenya Robinson, Mehek Saha, Abhi Saji, Shivani Shreedhar, Chameli Tissera, Sohum Trivedi, and Valery Valdez-Ramos.

The Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders Mentors (L3M) program is designed for second-year L3 members who want to apply their newfound knowledge and skills by guiding and mentoring the next class of students, helping them to leave their own legacy of leadership in Lawrenceville.

Building on the success of the inaugural class in 2022, the L3 program has become an essential avenue for students to develop vital leadership skills and connect with their community throughout the school year. Impact46 and the City of Lawrenceville are dedicated to continuing to build the future leaders of Lawrenceville.” – Jen Young, Executive Director of Impact46.

For additional information, please visit lville.city/legacy-leaders.