William T. “Buddy” Langston, MD, who has cared for children and his community for decades, was recently recognized with the Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation’s “Dr. Frank G. Lake, III Impact on Philanthropy Award.”

He has promoted healthy living, making sure each child in his care grows to be a valued member of their community – with the hope that they give back to it, much like he has over the years.

Dr. Langston, a retired physician and founding partner of Longstreet Clinic, with a career spanning more than 30 years, served as chief of staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), and participated in numerous committees and boards, including the NGHS Foundation Board. He has served thousands of children and families over his lifetime.

The inaugural award in 2022, given to and named for Dr. Frank Lake, III – a retired NGMC Gainesville medical director of hospice and palliative care – recognizes a current or former NGHS physician who engages in activities that drive philanthropic interest, is involved in transformational giving and works to educate and connect donors to NGHS.

“As a Foundation, we practice philanthropy by allowing our patients, friends and community members to express their gratitude in a way that is meaningful to them, whether through financial gifts, stories of gratitude or volunteering,” said Mohak Davé, MD, chief of emergency services at NGMC. “Dr. Langston is a perfect example. Over his many years of service, his compassionate care and dedication to his patients and their families has inspired stories of gratitude, financial giving and lifelong involvement with the system.”

In addition to this award, Dr. Langston was recognized in 2022 with the naming of a new pediatric space at NGMC – part of the Emergency Department in the new patient tower in Gainesville. The new space will offer a dedicated pediatric waiting area, as well as 12 treatment rooms designed with pediatric patient needs in mind.

To learn more about the Foundation, or to make a gift in honor of Dr. Langston, visit nghs.com/foundation.