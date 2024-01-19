In the flourishing city of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, innovation and community development are not just buzzwords but a living reality. This newest addition to Gwinnett County is a testament to thoughtful urban planning, combining the ease of suburban living with the vibrancy of technological advancement.

Peachtree Corners, founded in 2012, extends over 17 square miles in southwest Gwinnett County. It’s not just the geographical expanse that makes this city remarkable, but its strategic location near major highways and a mere 30 minutes from Atlanta that positions it as a hub of connectivity and convenience.

The city’s history traces back to the late 1960s, with the vision of businessman Paul Duke. Duke dreamt of a planned community centered around Technology Park Atlanta, a hub designed for high-tech industries. This dream has been realized and even surpassed, as today, Technology Park houses Fortune 500 companies and continues to attract leading engineering talents nationwide.

A defining feature of Peachtree Corners is its commitment to fostering a pro-business environment. This ethos is exemplified by the establishment of Curiosity Lab, a unique, city-owned proving ground for technological innovation. This 5G-enabled environment that includes a 3-mile autonomous vehicle test track and 25,000-square-foot Innovation Center, nestled within a 500-acre technology park, is not just a site for cutting-edge research but also a practical, everyday space where technology interacts with thousands of people and vehicles.

The city’s Town Center further exemplifies Peachtree Corners’ blend of community focus and modernity. This area, spanning 21 acres, is a bustling hub featuring retail shops, restaurants, townhomes, and a vibrant Town Green. Here, community life thrives with outdoor concerts, dining options with views of the Green, and a dedicated Veterans Monument. This blend of commercial, residential, and leisure spaces underlines the city’s ethos of balanced, inclusive growth.

Peachtree Corners is more than just a business and technology center; it’s a city that values lifestyle diversity. From riverfront homes to swim-tennis communities and modern apartments, the city caters to a variety of living preferences. Its proximity to the Chattahoochee River opens a world of outdoor activities like trout fishing, kayaking, and boating, making it an ideal location for those who cherish nature and outdoor adventures.

Education is another pillar of the community, with excellent choices available in the Gwinnett County Public Schools system, including a specialized STEM school. These educational opportunities are complemented by a range of private and parochial schools, ensuring that families have access to diverse educational environments.

Peachtree Corners has come a long way from its roots as a farming settlement. Today, it’s a dynamic city that balances business innovation with community well-being, making it an ideal destination for families, businesses, and individuals seeking a harmonious lifestyle.