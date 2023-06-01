Piedmont Eastside Welcomes New Chief Officers.

Piedmont Eastside Welcomes Larry Ebert as Chief Executive Officer!

Ebert first joined Piedmont in 2017 as the Executive Director of Strategic Operations at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. After his time in Athens, Ebert served as Chief Executive Officer at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe for five years.

“I’m excited to announce that Larry Ebert will lead Piedmont Eastside Medical Center as CEO,” said Michael Burnett, Piedmont Athens Regional and Piedmont’s East Clinical Hub CEO. “Larry is a strong leader committed to providing high-quality and safe care close to home. He is committed to ensuring patients in and around Snellville have access to the care they need.”

While serving as CEO at Walton, Ebert successfully led the hospital through its integration into the Piedmont system. He has a track record of outstanding performance of hospital operations and positive culture creation, for patients and employees.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve the Walton County community,” said Ebert. “I will miss everyone on the team at Piedmont Walton, but I am equally excited about joining the team at Piedmont Eastside and continuing the great work being done there.”

Piedmont Eastside welcomes Marty Wynn as Chief Financial Officer!

Wynn is bringing more than 25 years’ experience in the healthcare industry to the role, ready to work alongside the Piedmont Eastside leadership team to manage the hospital’s financial performance.

“We are pleased to welcome Marty to Piedmont Eastside. He is an excellent addition to this hospital’s leadership team,” Eastside’s chief executive officer, Larry Ebert said. “His extensive knowledge in finance and his experience in the industry will serve our team very well.”

Wynn will continue serving as Chief Financial Officer of Piedmont Walton Hospital, where he’s been working for the past three years. Before joining Piedmont Walton, Wynn worked at Piedmont Rockdale for over six years and prior to that he held various roles in healthcare. Marty began his health career in revenue cycle management. He’s been involved in many projects and accomplishments, including improving cost reductions across the board and margin improvements.

“I am thankful to continue to be a part of such a great organization and am ready to jump in at Eastside, working with a great team,” said Wynn.