What’s growing on Gwinnett? With all these new folks, we need the healthcare to match. Here’s some expansions and improvements Northside Hospital is making in the area.

Growing In The Grove! Northside Expands in Snellville.

In Snellville, a development in The Grove is going to house a 45,000 square foot medical office building and a 7,500 square foot medical retail center, set to open in early fall of this year. What’s The Grove? Snellville’s new downtown city center! In addition to the medical facilities, the area will also include over 275 luxury residential units, 50,000 square feet of retail space, the new Gwinnett County Elizabeth H. Williams Library and a 750 parking-space parking deck, all surrounding a one-acre town green space.

Northside’s presence will be in two buildings, part of phase two of the city center development. The area had several physician practices, but the new project will really cement a medical presence and location for Snellville residents. The facilities will include physicians offices, urgent care, an ambulatory surgery center and other outpatient services.

“It’s meant to bring outpatient services and make it more convenient for patients in their communities,” Charlie Dickhaus, Senior Vice President of Realty Trust Group, the commercial real estate consulting company that has been working with Northside for over a decade.

Imaging and Diagnostics Coming To New Buford Medical Office Building

Tucked between the Mall of Georgia and Cool Ray Field will be a new medical office building set to open in summer of next year in Buford on Highway 20. The 100,000 square foot facility will be anchored by an imaging and diagnostics center as well as a full complement of primary care. It doesn’t stop there, the facility will also house cardiology, medical oncology, orthopedics, a total joint center and more. All of these developments mean that for the Gwinnett County community, specialized care will be closer than ever.

The project is a joint effort between Northside and Physicians Realty Trust. Site work began in April of last year, and the building is anticipated to open in summer of 2024.

What Else Is In The Works?

The heart and vascular program has added new cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons. As a designated open-heart surgery center, Northside can provide services for patients that some areas unfortunately do not have.

Healthcare improvements are on the rise for future Gwinnettians too! Northside is working to bring improved neonatal care and women’s care to the area. The hospital system has always been known for women’s services, and is now working to expand the special care nursery in the Women’s Center as well as bring in more nursery beds. It’s a regional hub for infant care for Northeast Georgia, so that babies born in outlying counties that have developmental issues or health challenges will have the opportunity to come to Lawrenceville and benefit from the care there.