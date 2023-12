Join us for an insightful conversation with Matt Dickison, the Director of the Department of Planning and Development for Gwinnett County. From the urbanization of Gwinnett to key amendments in the 2040 Unified Plan, we delve into the strategies and foresight shaping the county’s future. We talk Rowen, the future of Gwinnett Place, creating community outside of cities and more!

