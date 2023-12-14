Lawrenceville’s Mayor and Council adopted the City’s 2045 Comprehensive Plan Update and Transportation Master Plan at a public hearing on Wednesday evening, December 13, at 7 pm. The 2045 Plan Update is a revision of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2018. It outlines the City’s strategic direction and establishes a long-term, sustainable growth pattern framework. Comprehensive Plans are adopted every 10 years.

Mayor David Still stated, “As stewards of progress, we continue to embrace the journey of shaping the future of our city. United with the community and dedicated staff, we eagerly continue our collective endeavor to bring to life the shared vision we’ve embraced tonight, ensuring a thriving future for all.”

The City of Lawrenceville developed a Comprehensive Plan Update through public engagement and steering committee involvement to determine the community’s future direction. This plan focuses on demographics, land use, transportation, economic development, housing, broadband access, and quality of life. The city prioritized public involvement through open house events, pop-up events, stakeholder committee sessions, and an online survey. The insights from these interactions were crucial in identifying community needs. The Comprehensive Plan undergoes a thorough review by the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to ensure compliance with standards and procedures established by the Georgia Planning Act and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The plan’s development relied on data from the U.S. Census and American Community Survey, but potential limitations were acknowledged due to events like the COVID-19 pandemic affecting living costs. The plan aims to guide Lawrenceville’s strategic growth and development, incorporating valuable input from the community.

Plans for the City of Lawrenceville satisfy State requirements for comprehensive planning as outlined in the “Growth Strategies Planning Act of 1989” and “Minimum Standards and Procedures for Local Comprehensive Planning” as approved by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).

As a foundational document, Lawrenceville’s Comprehensive Plan guides decision-makers in addressing essential questions about the city’s status and envisioned future. Lawrenceville focuses on maintaining a small-town ambiance while strategically fostering urban development. The plan extends the city’s vision through 2045, drawing insights from community feedback and stakeholder input. By aligning Lawrenceville’s transportation initiatives with the Atlanta Regional Commission’s goals and objectives, the city aims to create a well-connected, safe, and sustainable transportation network that enhances the quality of life for its residents while contributing to the broader regional vision.

Chuck Warbington, City Manager, added, “Having earnestly collaborated with numerous resources and constituency groups to finalize the update of the city plan and transportation master plan, City staff has presented a realistic and feasible strategy for the future. The approval of these plans will ensure that future staff members, elected leaders, board members, residents, and visitors to our city continue to possess a robust and achievable road map for success.”

The City’s next steps are to implement the plan’s short and long-term strategies to improve the quality of life in the City and to ensure the economic vitality of the local business community. A full version of the Comprehensive Plan Update 2045 can be read online. For more information about the City of Lawrenceville, please visit www.lawrencevillega.org.