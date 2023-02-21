The weather is warming up and the flowers are beginning to bloom. You’re probably sneezing more and switching those thick coats for sweaters. Spring time is abuzz!

While Spring’s official start date is not until March 20th, it’s never too early to begin making warmer weather comfort foods. Spring is one of the best seasons for cooking and baking, it brings with it many produce options that have ripened after winter. Peas, asparagus, carrots and more are sprouting all over. Plus, it’s peak time for honey too! Check out this cool website that details when fruits and veggies are the best.…

We’ve found some great recipes for all of those spring time flavors and favorites.

Asparagus:

Asparagus is one of the first foods to pop up around spring time. Green asparagus is what you’ll see in most grocery stores, but there’s also white and purple asparagus too. They’re full of Vitamin C and antioxidants. This veggie pairs well as a side to most of your meat mains, like steak or salmon, but also complements dairy-based recipes as well.

Spaghetti al Limone With Asparagus – bon appétit, this recipe is zesty and fresh making it the perfect springtime dinner! It combines bright lemon and basil with crunchy asparagus and cheese.

Baked Asparagus with Parmesan and Bacon – Carlsbad Cravings, this recipe makes a great addition as a side to any meal. The bacon and parmesan give the asparagus a savory bite.

Asparagus Omlette Souffle – Running to The Kitchen, is great for breakfast times or early lunch. This recipe utilizes the spring flavors of green onions and goat cheese to make a elevated breakfast choice.

One Pan Lemon Garlic Salmon and Asparagus – Gimme Delicious, easy pease one pan lemon-squeezy. This dish makes a well rounded meal that checks the boxes for protein, healthy fats and vegetables!

Grapefruit

The majority of citrus fruits are in their peak season from December to May, but oranges and lemons often take all the credit. Grapefruit has been a staple in diet cultures and on the back burner, but it’s time to show the fruit some appreciation!

Bitter Greens, Grapefruit and Avocado Salad – Martha Stewart, this salad puts grapefruits flavor at the forefront. Bitter greens make grapefruit the sweeter element and avocado adds creaminess .

Grapefruit and Poppy Seed Cake – BBC goodfood, step aside lemon cake, grapefruit is here to save the day. The flavor combination creates a cake that won't be too sickeningly sweet. Perfect for spring time showers, picnics and parties.

Grapefruit Tart – Cooking Tree, this delicious dessert combines goat cheese, pistachios and honey to complement the tartness of grapefruit. It's the perfect afternoon snack.

Grapefruit Drinks – grapefruit, like the lemon, can brighten up any drink! From grapefruitade to grapefruit italian soda, it makes a tart and tasty refreshment. We can't forget to mention the Paloma, which combines grapefruit and tequila to make the iconic drink.

Peas

Eat your peas! Botanically, peas are actually close to a fruit or flower than true veggies. But they’re unmistakable green color makes them the vegetable villain for kids all over the world. Luckily, the adult palate is more appreciative of this versatile food. Peas come in dozens of varieties: snap peas, sugar peas, English peas, spring peas…. there’s a whole bunch! Pea Puree is always a way to fancy up your plate design wise too.

Pea Soup – EatingWell , you didn’t think we’d make a pea recipe section and not include thew iconic green goo? It tastes much better than it looks, but honestly the bright green is quite the pretty spring hue.

Cripsy Chicken Thighs with Smashed Peas – What's Gaby Cooking, peas make the perfect base for these browned chicken thighs. This hearty dinner is a great option for family dinner and you can use frozen peas to achieve the same results.

Arugula Salad with Pea Shoots – a couple cooks, there is more to the pea than what's in the pod. Pea Shoots are another green to get into your diet.

Rhubarb

You might not be as familiar with this pretty pink plant. Rhubarb has a tart taste with some sweet and earthy notes. Despite it’s reddish pink color, it’s actually a vegetable and not too far off from celery in terms of appearance and texture (but not related). Due to its sour nature, it’s often teamed up with fruits to give it balance. For the most part, this plant is served in desserts and pies… but we’ve found some savory options too.

Rhubarb Streusel Muffins – Taste of Home, these warm and fluffy muffins will keep your mornings as fresh as spring air. Rhubarb is the stand alone in this recipe, not competeing with any other produce for your tastebuds.

Rhubarb Lentil Curry – lowly food, by combining rhubarb with other hearty flavors this recipe creates a homey dish (and vegan too!).

Strawberry Rhubarb Tarts – Bakes By Brown Sugar, strawberries are probably paired with rhubarb more than any other fruit and for a good reason. When these two come together, dessert magic happens.

Raspberry Rhubarb Jam – A Farmgirl's Kitchen, nothing says spring like jam on toast! These yummy jam goes great on biscuits or a good jam cocktail.

Artichoke

Artichokes are delicious, even if most of us are only familiar with them in a spinach artichoke dip. They can look intimidating, especially if you them in full bloom when they turn into flowers. Artichokes are fairly mild and earthy in taste, and when cooked become quite tender. The artichoke “heart” is the softest part in the center.

Mediterranean Roasted Artichokes – The Mediterranean Dish , this recipe allows the artichoke to be the star. Crumbled feta cheese and shallots pair well to make this a great side or stand alone dish.

Artichoke Pizza – The Clever Meal, artichokes go great with cheesy flavors and this white-sauce pizza is no exception. Plus, you can have pizza for dinner (or cold for breakfast, we don't judge) and still say you are getting your veggies in.

Angel Hair Pasta Primavera – delish, this pasta is booming with springtime fresh flavors. With broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and more this pasta dish will fill you up without making you feel weighed down. It's the light parmesan sauce that makes it that way.

Breakfast Strata – From A Chef's Kitchen, this breakfast dish includes artichokes, asparagus, ham and gruyere cheese. You'll feel fancy and even a bit French with this savory morning start.

Mint

Don’t forget about mint! Peppermint actually can help with memory function. There’s a lot of mint varieties from spear to mentha, and it’s incredibly easy to grow. Don’t limit mint to mojitos though, this spring plant can add flavor to everything from breads to puddings. No extracts here.

Vermicelli With Chicken Skewers – Food & Wine , these chicken skewers use mint as part of their topping.

Lamb with Mint Chimmichurri – NYT, lamb and mint are a match made in culinary heaven. The fatty flavors of lamb are enhanced by the nippy flavor of mint. This recipe is the best of both worlds.

Mint Chocolate Bark – Wholesome Patisserie, image a Thin Mint cookie but even better. This chocolate bark is straight to the point and straight to the flavor.

Strawberry Mint Chicken – Taste of Home, while strawberries are mostly thought of as a summer fruit, they often show up in late spring. This recipe adds a sweeter twist to chicken, keeping it light and refreshing with addition of mint. Serve with spring greens!

Spring Flowers

Flowers make beautiful scenery, but they can also make beautiful dishes. Often used as garnishes for aesthetic purposes, flowers can be a gorgeous addition to your bakes.