Gwinnett continues to grow (now with Latin flavor)! Souto Foods, a local Gwinnett food supplier specializing in high-quality products from Latin America and the Caribbean, plans to invest $28 million and hire 70 new positions in the county. This project is managed by Partnership Gwinnett, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power, Gwinnett County Government and McGuire Woods Consulting.

This expansion marks a tremendous milestone as the company enters into a joint development agreement to kickstart the redevelopment of the underutilized former Cisco Corporate Campus.

“Gwinnett County prides itself on being a community where opportunity and diversity thrive,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “Souto Food’s decision to remain and expand in Gwinnett helps support our vibrant community and develop our abundant workforce.”

Founded in 2010, Souto Foods has seen significant growth over the years, fueled by its passion to feed and enrich communities. In 2017, when Alex Lee acquired Souto Foods, it was able to grow its business on an even larger scale.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity for Souto Foods to expand and remain in Gwinnett,” said Senior Vice President of Alex Lee, Kimberley George. “Gwinnett’s multicultural community has long fueled the growth of Souto Foods and was a driver for remaining local with this expansion.”

Partnership Gwinnett Economic Development Director Andrew Hickey managed the project in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power, Gwinnett County Government and McGuire Woods Consulting.

“Georgia’s diverse industries and global connectivity have driven tremendous growth and opportunity over the last decade,” said Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Pat Wilson. “Our partnership approach to economic development, along with a pro-business environment, world-renowned logistics, and a highly rated workforce are all key reasons companies like Souto Foods continue to grow and expand in Georgia. Congratulations to Gwinnett County and Souto Foods on this most recent expansion.”

“It’s been a joy and a privilege working with Souto Foods to continue their growth here in Gwinnett County,” said Partnership Gwinnett Economic Development Senior Director Deven Cason. “We are excited for the further growth and opportunity they will offer our Gwinnett County workforce, along with their continued success.”

Partnership Gwinnett drives economic prosperity by leading and managing business development, convening and catalyzing talent development and encouraging and supporting community development in five target industries in Gwinnett County. The public/private initiative receives support from public and private organizations.

Souto Foods is a food supplier specializing in high-quality products from Latin America and the Caribbean. Acquired by Alex Lee in 2017, it has seen significant growth to further its mission of providing customers with the highest quality products and best service in the industry. With this upcoming expansion, Souto Foods will employ 70 new members of our community as they continue to grow their business.