It’s that time of year again. It’s not quite the crisp air of fall, but summer is now in the rearview mirror. Pretty soon the leaves will turn orange, the sun will set earlier, and your morning commute will be completed with something pumpkin flavored.

Pumpkin Spice and Apple Crisp – Starbucks

Starbucks’ fall drinks are back and the Pumpkin Spice Latte is still the star, but there’s also the Apple Crisp Macchiato if you’re feeling something different. This year’s lineup also brought back the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and introduced the raccoon cakepop (vanilla and buttercream). There’s also the pumpkin loaf, which is delicious if you ask for it warmed!

The new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai features warming spice flavors of chai combined with creamy oatmilk and topped with nondairy apple crisp cold foam, for a seasonal sip that is reminiscent of homemade apple pie often enjoyed at fall gatherings.

“We are excited to introduce the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai to our customers,” said Rosalyn Batingan, Starbucks beverage developer. “This beverage perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall. We have combined creamy oatmilk with notes of cinnamon, clove and other warm baking spices from our chai tea to compliment the layered flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar which are infused into the nondairy cold foam topping.”

Apple Orchard – Caribou Coffeee

Do you live near a Caribou Coffee? They tend to pop up inside Einstein Bro’s Bagels, but you can also find them if you look for the signature blue drive-in. Starting Thursday, August 29, you can choose from an extensive menu of 23 different Honeycrisp apple and pumpkin beverages.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests an extensive fall menu that celebrates the flavors of the fall season,” said Matt Reiter, senior vice president of product and procurement at Caribou Coffee. “The addition of our new Honeycrisp apple drinks perfectly complements our beloved offering of handcrafted pumpkin beverages. With options like the Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise® and Pumpkin Espresso Shaker, our new fall menu delivers an authentic taste of the season, no matter which flavor our guests prefer.”

Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Espresso Shaker – Caramel sauce, real Honeycrisp apple and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk.

– Caramel sauce, real Honeycrisp apple and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise® (also available iced) – Real Honeycrisp apple and espresso combined with steamed milk; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

– Real Honeycrisp apple and espresso combined with steamed milk; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Honeycrisp Apple Energy Drink (also available in original or lemonade flavor) – A sparkling energy drink with flavors of real Honeycrisp apple.

– A sparkling energy drink with flavors of real Honeycrisp apple. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Oatmilk Steamer – Real Honeycrisp apple combined with steamed oatmilk; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

– Real Honeycrisp apple combined with steamed oatmilk; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Honeycrisp Apple Nitro High Rise – Nitro cold press with milk, caramel sauce and real Honeycrisp apple; topped with espresso whipped cream.

– Nitro cold press with milk, caramel sauce and real Honeycrisp apple; topped with espresso whipped cream. Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise Caribou Cooler® – Coffee blended with ice, caramel sauce and real Honeycrisp apple; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

– Coffee blended with ice, caramel sauce and real Honeycrisp apple; topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Pumpkin Espresso Shaker – Real pumpkin sauce and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk.

– Real pumpkin sauce and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk. Pumpkin Latte (also available iced or nitro) – Real pumpkin sauce with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg.

– Real pumpkin sauce with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg. Pumpkin White Mocha ( also available iced, blended or nitro) – White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin sauce; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips.

– White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin sauce; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips. Pumpkin Iced Crafted Press (also available hot or blended) – Cold-brewed coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar, and a hint of real pumpkin sauce.

– Cold-brewed coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar, and a hint of real pumpkin sauce. Pumpkin Cooler – Coffee blended with ice and real pumpkin sauce; topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

– Coffee blended with ice and real pumpkin sauce; topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg. Pumpkin Chai (also available iced or blended) – Chai tea latte made with real pumpkin sauce; topped with ground nutmeg.

Dunkin’ Donuts

As always, pumpkin has graced the menu – but Dunkin’ has been known to incorporate some more colorful flavors in the past. In the past the donut brand has also featured peanut butter cup, apple, almond, cranberry and an assortment of others. This year, the whisper is that the Halloween drink will be a swirling purple potion of ube.

Here is this year’s line up: https://news.dunkindonuts.com/news/dunkin-fall-menu-and-6-dollar-meal-deal

For now, Dunkin’ had added the Almond Spice Coffee to its lineup—featuring Dunkin’ Original Blend of iced or hot coffee with sweet pumpkin and toasted almond flavors and almond milk. There’s also the returning Pumpkin Bakery collection, featuring the Pumpkin Cake Donut and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, all glazed to perfection, and the Pumpkin Muffin, full of rich pumpkin flavor and warm seasonal spices, topped with a drizzle of vanilla-flavored icing. Also making a comeback is the much-requested return of the Apple Cider Donut, a New England classic making its first nationwide return since 2021.

Fall Flavor Blizzards – Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen’s new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu is available starting August 26 and it’s dropping with a bonus – from September 9 through September 22, fans can enjoy a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) free Blizzard Treat offer available in the DQ Mobile App.

While ice cream may not by as synonymous with fall as other foods, there’s no need to skimp on the delicious options. Dairy Queen is bringing back some staples, as well as some candy-coded cool treats.