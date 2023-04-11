Siblings and co-owners Tim and Jennifer Strickland of River Street Sweets®, the Savannah-based confectioner delighting candy lovers since 1973, were joined by Tyler Harper, the 17th Commissioner of Agriculture for the State of Georgia, at a news conference to recognize National Pecan Day, which takes place every April 14.

Pecans are native to the U.S. and most of North America. Among 15 pecan-producing states, Georgia accounts for one-third of the U.S. pecan harvest, nearly 88 million pounds, and is the largest pecan-producing state.

“It was great to be in Savannah today to celebrate River Street Sweets’ 50th anniversary in conjunction with National Pecan Day,” said Commissioner Harper. “Georgia is the number one pecan producing state in the nation and our friends at River Street Sweets consume hundreds of thousands of pounds of Georgia pecans each year for a wide range of products. I’m grateful for the Strickland’s commitment to supporting our Georgia pecan producers and look forward to many more years of success for River Street Sweets.”

Trip Tollison, President & CEO, Savannah Economic Development Authority; Tim Strickland, co-owner of River Street Sweets; Tyler Harper, Commissioner of Agriculture for the State of Georgia; Jennifer Strickland, co-owner of River Street Sweets; and Mayor Van Johnson, City of Savannah

River Street Sweets® consumes an average of 150,000 lbs of pecans annually and an estimated 2,500,000 lbs over the past 50 years. Among the most popular offerings at River Street Sweets® are the World Famous Pralines®, Bear Claws, Glazed Pecans, Pecan Divinity & Log Rolls, Pecan Kringle, Pecan Pie, Pecan Coffee Cake, Chocolate Pecan Caramel Apples, Pecan Brittle and select Homemade Ice Cream and Gelato, all of which are made with Georgia pecans.

“We are delighted to join Commissioner Harper in celebrating Georgia agriculture and National Pecan Day, especially here at one of our Savannah candy stores,” said Jennifer Strickland, co-owner of River Street Sweets®. “For 50 years, we have proudly sourced the finest pecans from local growers that make all of our World Famous Pralines® simply divine – a testament to their hard work and dedication! So while savoring this day dedicated to ‘Georgia’s favorite nut,’ let us be sure to express sincere gratitude for all those who share an appreciation for these sweet treats.”

River Street Sweets® purchases their pecans from Mascot Pecan Shelling Co. based in Glennville, Ga. Mascot is currently operated by second-generation brothers Kenny and Tim Tarver, who have over 30 years experience in the pecan shelling business. Kenny joined the National Pecan Day news event alongside the Stricklands.

“From the fields to shelves, Georgia’s farmers provide a unique flavor experience. Our World Famous Pralines® capture that story – celebrating our agricultural roots while providing delicious treats around the world,” said Tim Strickland, co-owner.

In addition to Commissioner Harper and Kenny Tarver, the Stricklands were joined by the Savannah Economic Development Authority President & CEO Trip Tollison; City of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson; the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bert Brantley; franchise owner of River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen in Pooler, Ga. Glen Willard, and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business and Events Manager Conni Reynolds.

This exciting news event continues the candy company’s efforts to commemorate five decades since its inception: when the founders opened the flagship store in 1973 along famed River Street and launched what would become one of the top 50 candy franchises in America.

For more information, visit riverstreetsweets.com.

About River Street Sweets®

River Street Sweets® has been making memories and delighting candy lovers since 1973, when it first opened its flagship location on historic River Street. A half-century later, River Street Sweets® locations can be found in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sarasota, Fla. and additional locations in Savannah, on Habersham and Broughton Streets. In 2014, the beloved candy company began to franchise under the merged name River Street Sweets•Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, and the first franchise location opened in Pooler in 2015, followed by locations in Key West, Fla. and Lancaster, Pa. A location in Greenville, S.C. opened in 2019, and in 2020, locations were added at The Battery in Atlanta, Ga. and Asbury Park, N.J. In 2021, a location was opened in Sunset Walk in Orlando, Fla., with additional franchise locations on the horizon across the Southeast. The franchise has been honored as one of America’s top 50 confectionaries. For more information, visit riverstreetsweets.com.