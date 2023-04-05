It can be hard to find people who are both caring and aggressive, but when it comes to your legal team that is exactly what you want. The Pendergrass Law Firm has a history of success because they understand how to give aggressive legal support while providing clients with the trustworthy care they need!

“Do Right. Win Big.” That’s the law firm motto, but it’s also what Attorney Philip Pendergrass strives to do in all aspects of life and career. As the owner of The Pendergrass Law Firm, he invests care and attention to detail in his pursuits to deliver the justice his clients deserve. He’s a PAC Board member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and has been selected as a Super Lawyer Rising Star every year since 2017. It’s the drive and authenticity in his work that inspires the whole team. Selfless service means putting the client first. That’s how you do it the right way.

Pendergrass Law handles personal injury and wrongful death. It can be a confusing area of litigation and it’s not one most people want to find themselves in. So, if it does happen to you, it is essential to have an experienced attorney on your side. What constitutes personal injury? Maybe you’ve had a slip and fall accident, a car accident that wasn’t your fault or experienced medical malpractice. It could be a wrongful death or even a dog bite. You’ve been injured by someone else’s negligence, and you’ll need a legal to support you through your treatment and recovery, as well as help you navigate the legal process.

The Pendergrass Law Firm is locally owned and operated. Philip grew up in Gwinnett, and the firm is a big supporter of the community.

“It’s my honor to put my passion to work and support my hometown.” – Attorney Pendergrass.

The main office is in Peachtree Corners, but they have additional offices in Stone Mountain and Clayton by appointment. The team includes Attorney Philip Pendergrass, Attorney Ashton Revollo, Attorney Cameron Roberts and Attorney Benjamin A. DuBose, as well as wonderful office staff and great legal assistants. For more information, please visit www.georgiatrialfirm.com or call 404-348-4511 for your free consultation.

PRACTICE AREAS:

Car Accidents Bicycle Accidents Catastrophic Injury Motorcycle Accidents Pedestrian Accidents Truck Accidents Slip and Fall Dog Bites Wrongful Death Workers Compensation Product Liability Premise Liability Mass Tort

