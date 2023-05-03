“Go ahead. Dream. Plan. I focus on the family law, so you can focus on the family,” says founder of The Manely Firm, P.C., Attorney Michael Manely. The only all family law attorney to win unanimous decisions before both the United States Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of Georgia. It’s a distinction that shows both Manely and his team are confident in winning cases!

The Manely Firm, P.C. has offered excellent family law representation for over 30 years. They handle complex cases that include domestic and international issues, including divorce, custody, asset division, same sex rights, reproductive rights, parental kidnapping and more. The Firm offers a powerhouse legal team of experienced attorneys, paralegals, client care coordinators and legal administrators to pursue resolution for family legal matters with a focus on identifying and furthering the needs, wants, hopes, dreams and aspirations of the clients they serve. In addition to providing unparalleled legal strategy, the Firm also proudly provides concierge-level service to all clients. The Manely Firm understands the real-life impact family law matters can have and truly support clients through the entire legal process and beyond. The Firm asks each client to consider, “Where do you want to be in five years? Ten years?” And then strategically puts together a specific plan to reach those goals.

“In some ways practicing family law is like playing a very intricate game of chess. We apply a lot of those principles to the practice of family law in trying to reach a productive resolution. At the same time, we’re no-nonsense. We want to preserve the family dollar and we want to be direct about what we are trying to accomplish,” says Attorney Manely.

“We have a commitment to community. We have a commitment to excellence. We have a commitment to family. And we have a commitment to efficiency.”

Choosing an attorney means choosing someone who will have the appropriate strategy to pursue your case and will take your unique circumstances into account. You want lawyers who understand the options and have thousands of previous cases under their belt. Maybe your case involves an international family law issue? The Manely Firm, P.C. proudly serves their clients in 10 languages, in addition to English, and have detailed knowledge and experience of working with foreign courts, particularly under the Hague Convention.

With offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Cumming, Lawrenceville, Marietta and Savannah, The Manely Firm, P.C. has served clients all around Georgia and all over the globe. Additionally, they handle estate planning and probate cases as well. The Firm has extensive experience helping Georgia families create estate plans that are suited to their needs.

With a Lawrenceville office just off the Lawrenceville square, click here to visit the website The Manely Firm, P.C. or call the number below to speak with The Manely Firm today!

The Manley Firm, P.C.

844-248-8287