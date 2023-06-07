

Calling all berry enthusiasts! Prepare to embark on a whimsical journey through the strawberry wonderland of Georgia. Picture yourself with a wide-brimmed hat, a basket in hand, and a mischievous grin on your face as you venture into the luscious fields. The sun beaming down, the birds serenading your every step, and the intoxicating scent of ripe strawberries filling the air—it’s a fruity paradise waiting to be explored! As you fill your basket to the brim, your heart dances with anticipation of the delightful treats that await. Gather your fellow berry hunters, and get ready for a berry-picking extravaganza. Let the strawberry picking adventure begin!

Here are a basket-full of places you can pick berries in Georgia.

5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510

Jaemor has in the produce production game for some time. Once known as Echols Orchards, the family began farming with peach trees and row crops. By 1981, with the construction of Interstate 985 and Georgia Highway 365, the farm had the opportunity to construct a new market for on-farm shopping experiences. This would become the third peach stand in Lula, therefore the family renamed ‘Echols Orchards’ to J.A.E.M.O.R. Farms. JAEMOR is an acronym for the third generation owners J.immy A.llen E.chols and Valvoreth Mor.rison Echols.

Now the farm has dozens of crop varieties and a host of activities for people of all ages. For strawberries, the farm is open weekends during the summer until they’re all berried-out.

Pricing:

Admission – $5/person + tax (ages 3+)

Gallon Box for picking: $16 + tax

5691 Hog Mountain Road Bogart, GA 30622

The Washington Family has been making memories since 1993. Even though they are bustling activities in the fall and spring, it doesn’t slow down in the summer. You can pick delicious berries by the bucket.

Pricing:

Strawberry Field Admission: $1 per person

Gallon of U-Pick Strawberries: $15.95 + tax

Gallon of Pre-Picked Strawberries: $18.95 + tax

Picking Bucket*: $1.50 +tax

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8AM – 6PM*

Saturdays: 8AM-6PM*

Sundays: CLOSED

Warbington Farms began farming beef cattle and commercial hens in Forsyth County in 1968. The first operation was four hen houses totaling around 80,000 hens. In 1993, two additional houses were built, which occupied 180,000 hens. The egg operation was the main source of income on the farm until December 2010. Warbington Farms plants approximately 3 acres of strawberries each year for friends, family, and the community to come and enjoy the experience of U-PICK.

Their picking season generally begins around mid-April and usually ends in the early summer. Strawberry picking is always based on berry availability, so come out while they’re still available. They will close the fields once the ripe berries are picked for the day.

Pricing:

Field Admission Fee: $1.00

U-Pick – 1 Gallon: $17.95

Pre-picked – 1 Gallon: $19.95

Southern Belle Farm is a family owned 330-acre working farm. Located in McDonough, Georgia, just south of Atlanta, Southern Belle Farm provides a wholesome family atmosphere where memorable experiences are made!

Pricing:

Patch Admission Fee: $1.00

U-Pick 1 Gallon: $17.95

U-pick Strawberry Quart: $6.95

Pre-picked* 1 Gallon: $19.95

Pre-pick Strawberry Quart: $6.95

Hours: