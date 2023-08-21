The Suwanee Arts Center, located in Suwanee Town Center, is gearing up to celebrate its 8th annual juried Photography Exhibit. The call to artists is currently open and will accept submissions until midnight of September 10, 2023. The art center gallery was recently renovated to accommodate a larger exhibiting capacity and has drawn artists from throughout the US and internationally.

This year the exhibit will accept submissions and be judged in two categories: photographic and creative. The entries to the photographic category must be exclusively photographed by the artist with limited post processing. The creative category submissions must also be exclusive work of the artists but grants the artist creative reign to any post production decisions.

A link to the call to artist submission form and details of the submission criteria are outlined on the Suwanee Arts Center website: https://www.suwaneeartscenter.org/photography

The Suwanee Arts Center is honored to have as our judge this year David Clifton-Strawn, Executive Director of the Atlanta Photography Group. He is the recipient of 2022/2023 City of Atlanta Mayor’s Cultural Affair Emerging Artist Award and has participated in solo and group exhibitions throughout the county.

You can find out more about him through https://www.davidcliftonstrawn.com.

Ribbons and sponsored cash prizes will be awarded to Overall Best in Show, then 1st, 2nd, 3rd, for each category (Photographic and Creative). Ribbons will also be awarded to Honorable Mention, Emerging Artist, and People Choice. The public is invited to vote for the People’s Choice award throughout the duration of the exhibit with the honor announced on closing day.

An opening reception will be held on October 6th from 5:00 – 9:00 PM and will remain on display until November 11, 2023. The exhibit will be open to the public Tuesday – Saturdays from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The Suwanee Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides opportunities for artists to thrive, fosters art appreciation through education and exhibitions, and serves as a catalyst for dynamic and vibrant community interaction with the arts.

Please visit the Suwanee Art Center to vote for your favorite photograph at 3930 Charleston Market Street, B6, Suwanee, GA 30024.