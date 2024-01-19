In Buford, Georgia, Bare Bones Steakhouse is a name that’s synonymous not just with great steak, but also with an atmosphere that complements everything on the menu. It’s the kind of place where the ambiance is as carefully crafted as the dishes, setting the stage for a dining experience that’s rich in character.

In the hands of Buddy and Gigi Maughon, the old Shadburn Banking Company Building transformed from a historic landmark into a buzzing steakhouse that feels both timeless and timely. “We aimed to create an atmosphere that’s as inviting as a family gathering, but with the flair of a bygone era,” Buddy explains. The result? A restaurant that buzzes with the energy of today, while whispering stories of the past.

Walk through the doors of Bare Bones, and you’ll find yourself enveloped in an ambiance that’s hard to find elsewhere. It’s warm, with a hint of nostalgia, and buzzing with life. The decor pays homage to the building’s storied past, with details that invite guests to settle in and savor their surroundings as much as their steaks.

At Bare Bones Steakhouse, they serve the highest quality of steaks cooked on a wood fire grill. They use only the finest, freshest ingredients and make everything from sauces to desserts in house. The expansive menu really has something for everyone, from unique starters to soup and salads, individual sides, and sides to share. They also offer BB plates, many gluten free options, a kid’s menu and don’t forget about dessert!

The Bare Bones Rooftop opened in September 2022. This outdoor space features unmatched views of beautiful Buford, Georgia. Reservations are not required, and seating is first come, first serve. This dining space is designed for ages 21+.

Acknowledged by the “Guide to Gwinnett,” a cornerstone publication by The Gwinnett Magazine, Bare Bones is lauded not just for its menu but also for its mood. It’s featured as a space where the atmosphere is as much a draw as the food.

The Maughon’s have made sure that the steakhouse experience at Bare Bones goes beyond the plate. The lounge area, the hum of conversation in the dining room, and the private spaces for gatherings are all tailored to enhance the feel-good vibe. “We want people to leave not just satisfied, but uplifted,” Gigi says, and it’s clear that every element of Bare Bones is aligned with this goal.

Bare Bones Steakhouse isn’t just about dining; it’s about immersion. It’s where the ambiance serves as the perfect backdrop for a meal, a laugh, a toast. As the “Guide to Gwinnett” suggests, it’s a place that must be experienced, where the steak is just the beginning of a memorable outing. It’s a slice of Buford life where every visit leaves you not just full but fulfilled.

For Dinner Reservations: 470-266-1890

For Event & Party Reservations: amy@barebonessteakhouse.com

Contact: andy@barebonessteakhouse.com

Location: 101 E. Main Street, Buford, GA