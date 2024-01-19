In the heart of Lawrenceville thrives a restaurant that transcends mere dining—it stands as a pillar of community spirit and familial warmth. Under the hand of managing partner Bruce Kennedy, this lively establishment is celebrated for its delectable burgers and inviting atmosphere that encourages patrons to unwind and feel at home. The recent acknowledgment in the highly anticipated Guide to Gwinnett, featured in The Gwinnett Magazine, is just the latest chapter in its rich history.

Universal Joint Lawrenceville isn’t just a culinary destination; it’s a dynamic social hub that embraces its local roots. Universal Joint is a place where friends and families gather, laughter resonates, and memories are crafted.

Their commitment to the city and its residents is steadfast; from supporting local charities through fundraising to providing lunches for healthcare workers, they embody the spirit of giving back. The annual UJ Lawrenceville Chili Cook Off is a testament to their community involvement, featuring not only a chili cook-off but also a competition among some of the South’s premier breweries, accompanied by live music and a plentiful supply of cold beer and delicious food.

True to their motto, “Drinks well with others,” Universal Joint offers an impressive selection of quality beer paired with outstanding food, fostering a neighborly atmosphere that is truly unique. Everything in the restaurant is unbelievably amazing! From the juicy burgers to the pork nachos! They also serve brunch on Sundays from 11 to 3. You must try the Cowboy Casserole; it’s to die for! The menu boasts burgers like The Steinbeck with Pimento cheese, bacon, and jalapenos—a true crowd-pleaser. Other offerings include Cubans, Philly’s, Salmon BLTs, and even a Cran Burger. If you’re in the mood for something southwestern, there are quesadillas and tacos. And for those casual hangout sessions, you can’t go wrong with a cold beer and some hot wings, both readily available at Universal Joint. The diverse food menu caters to every palate, and several dessert options are sourced from Special Kneads and Treats, Inc.

The lively ambiance is sustained through events like Music Bingo Trivia, live music, and themed parties, ensuring there’s always something exciting on the horizon. Whether it’s families enjoying a relaxed dinner, friends bonding over craft beers, or strangers becoming acquaintances at the bar, Universal Joint is about creating connections. It’s not just a restaurant; it’s a space where community, care, and celebration converge, making every visitor feel like a part of the UJ family.

The sense of familial warmth extends to holidays and special occasions, providing a welcoming space for those seeking company and joy. The Veterans Day celebration is particularly noteworthy, offering a heartfelt thank-you to those who served with discounts and a complimentary cold beer. Universal Joint isn’t just a place to eat—it’s where community, care, and celebration come together, making every visit a part of the UJ family experience.

Website: https://www.ujlawrenceville.com/

Contact: 770-299-1898