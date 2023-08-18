In the heart of Gwinnett, Georgia, an educational haven flourishes, transforming young minds into empowered individuals ready to conquer the world.



New Life Academy of Excellence (NLAE) is a charter school created for the purpose of teaching children from Kindergarten through Eighth Grade the Chinese Language, but now the school is proud to help students build intellect and character in a variety of academic subjects. Focusing on the Georgia Standards for teaching and learning, NLAE provides an educational environment for academic achievement and individual growth!



The Chinese culture is one of the oldest and most longstanding in the world. In the modern age, the world is more connected than ever and it’s easy to learn about ourselves and other cultures. Learning Chinese means better understanding one of the world’s cultural and political leaders. There are approximately 1.31 billion native Chinese speakers, over 950 million speakers of Mandarin, and over 85 million speakers of Cantonese. The demand for business people who know Mandarin is skyrocketing!



Students who learn Chinese improve their intelligence by developing logical and analytical patterning systems. They also learn to recognize language in a way that English doesn’t allow. New Life Academy of Excellence’s goal is to be instrumental in meeting this need by producing bilingual students who are not only fluent in both English and Chinese but who also will be able to function in both languages academically, intellectually, and socially.

Founded with a vision to provide a nurturing environment that goes beyond traditional education, New Life Academy has become a cornerstone of the local community. This educational institution has garnered a reputation for its commitment to fostering academic brilliance, personal integrity, and social responsibility in its students. The intention is to teach the language to students while they are young to help them make a smoother transition to becoming second-language learners.



New Life Academy boasts a curriculum emphasizing critical thinking, problem-solving, and practical application of knowledge. From early childhood education to advanced high school courses, the academy ensures that students are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern world. The goal is to offer students a safe, positive learning environment that encourages independent and creative thinking. They invite you to come and help us fulfill our dream to create bilingual students for our future society.

