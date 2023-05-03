Saddle up, folks! It’s time to trot on over to Downtown Duluth for the ultimate Kentucky Derby viewing party. On May 6th from 2:30-7:30pm, join on Town Green for lounge seating, pre-race festivities, and a chance to chow down on themed food and drink from local businesses.



Hungry? Vendors from All Around the World, Frozen Sweets, Sweet Chimney Bakery, and Top Job Beverage & Events will be there. But wait, there’s more! Catch the preshow and big race on a jumbo screen, and don’t forget to don your fanciest fascinator or bowtie for the Best Dressed contest at 5:00pm.



And the fun doesn’t stop there! Get up close and personal with some friendly ponies at the petting zoo, challenge your friends and family to a race on our inflatable Fun Derby horses, and snap some pics at our themed photo booths.

“Giddy up, y’all! We’re thrilled to bring the spectacle of the Kentucky Derby to Downtown Duluth and can’t wait to see all our guests donning their finest hats and bowties” said Events Coordinator, Jessica Gross.

So, get your gallop on and join us for Duluth Derby Day! This event is sponsored by the District at Duluth and Rochale’s Paint Spot. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.duluthga.net/events.