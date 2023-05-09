Life should be defined by you. Village Park Senior Living in Peachtree Corners is a truly remarkable community for seniors. It’s a haven for those who want to enjoy their golden years in comfort and style, with options that are designed to work for your personal needs.

The community is surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds, providing a serene and peaceful environment for residents. The apartments are spacious and well-designed, with all the modern amenities to ensure a comfortable living experience. The variety of floor plans means that the unique needs of each resident will be met, from bungalows to cottages to independent living options.

What makes Village Park unique? It’s this level of attention and care that makes residents feel like they’re part of a loving family. One of the things that sets them apart from other senior living communities is their commitment to residents. They understand that every resident has unique preferences, and they take the time to get to know them and provide personalized care.

Village Park Senior Living also offers a wide range of activities and programs to keep residents engaged and active! These activities include fitness classes, art classes, social events, and much more. They also have an onsite wellness center that provides various health services, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. Dinner time is the highlight for many. The chef-led dining approach means meals are delicious, made with fresh produce from nearby farms when available and incorporating bold flavors. Plus, the full-service restaurant-style dining room means residents can enjoy their food while socializing with their neighbors. The community also offers transportation services to residents who need to run errands or attend appointments. They have a team of dedicated drivers who ensure that residents arrive at their destination safely and on time.

With the warm and welcoming atmosphere, personalized care, and top-notch amenities, it’s no wonder that so many seniors are proud to call Village Park Senior Living their home. If you or a loved one is looking for a senior living community in Peachtree Corners that feels like home, then Village Park Senior Living is the place for you.

Village Park Peachtree Corners has been named Best Senior & Assisted Living Community of Gwinnett for four years in a row!

Call 770-416-0502 to schedule your tour!

Village Park Peachtree Corners

Villageparkseniorliving.com

5701 Spalding Drive

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092