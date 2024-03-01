The Progress Place, a dynamic hub for mental health and youth empowerment, has recently earned the prestigious 2023 Best of Gwinnett “Ones To Watch” Award. This recognition, far from being just a ceremonial nod, reflects the deep impact and innovative approaches taken by The Progress Place in addressing the complex needs of today’s youth.

What sets the Best of Gwinnett Awards apart is their grounding in community opinion. These accolades aren’t just handed out by a panel of distant judges; they’re earned through the votes and voices of those who matter most – the clients and community members themselves. It’s a process that truly captures the essence of local business excellence and community engagement, making it a beacon for guiding others in Gwinnett and beyond.

The journey of The Progress Place is not just about an award; it’s about a mission. Founded as a collaborative effort between mental health professionals, businesses, administrators, and volunteers, this organization stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together. Their work in intensive family intervention, providing an intermediate level of care for adolescents with complex needs, has filled a critical gap in the mental health care system. This service is particularly vital for youths at risk of being placed out of the home, offering them a chance at stability and growth in a familiar environment.

But The Progress Place’s commitment doesn’t stop there. They provide a spectrum of services, including core care for children, youth, and adults, outpatient therapy, psychiatric and medication management, and substance abuse care. Each program is tailored to promote stability and age-appropriate functioning, ensuring that every individual they touch is given the best chance to thrive. Additionally, The Progress Place believes in “The Art Of Conversation” art therapy. This type of therapy has been shown to benefit people of all ages. Research indicates art therapy can improve communication and concentration and can help reduce feelings of isolation. This type of therapy has also been shown to lead to increases in self-esteem, confidence, and self-awareness

As the Best of Gwinnett Awards spotlight the exceptional, it’s clear that The Progress Place is more than just a service provider; they’re a cornerstone of hope and progress in Gwinnett. Their recognition is not only a celebration of their achievements but also an inspiration for others. It shows that with passion, collaboration, and a deep commitment to service, great things are possible.

In a world where mental health challenges are increasingly complex, The Progress Place stands as a beacon of innovation and compassion. They stand behind their slogan, “Progress is a Process.” Their recognition by the Best of Gwinnett Awards, powered by the voices of those they serve, is not just well-deserved; it’s a compelling story of how dedication and community support can create a brighter future for all.

Contact: 678-894-0288

Email: info@progressplace.net

Location: 4775 Jimmy Carter Blvd #300

Norcross, GA 30093