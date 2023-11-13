The City of Norcross is your festive headquarters with its dazzling lineup of holiday cheer. Kicking off with the Holiday Open House shopping extravaganza on November 11 and lasting through December 22, there’s something enchanting around every corner.

Enjoy cocoa and s’mores at the town lighting celebration, and sing along with Victorian carolers at the Christmas Village. Take a whimsical carriage ride through sparkling streets, and be sure to keep an eye out for Santa, who’ll be popping up downtown to hear your Christmas wishes and snap some photos.

Historic Norcross Holiday Open House

November 11 | 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM | Downtown Norcross

‘Tis the season to shop ’til you drop, and Historic Norcross is just the place! Get into the holiday spirit at Heart of Norcross Business Association’s Historic Norcross Holiday Open House where our downtown shops are pulling out all the stops. From festive decor to door prizes, sales to scrumptious refreshments, it’s a shopping extravaganza you won’t want to miss. And when your appetite calls, our charming downtown restaurants are here to satisfy your cravings. Visit aplacetoimagine.com to discover all the participating businesses and to make this holiday season merry and delicious!

Holiday Celebration

December 1 | 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM | Thrasher Park

Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit with our Holiday Celebration! This event has everything you love about classic holiday traditions, including choirs singing carols, the Grinch, and, of course, Santa Claus himself! Be there as we flip the switch and light up all things holiday – it’s a magical moment you won’t want to miss. And that’s not all – enjoy festive treats, hot cocoa, and other holiday surprises throughout the night. This is a family-friendly event that’s sure to put you in the holiday spirit, so grab your loved ones and join us for a night of holiday cheer!

Historic Norcross Christmas Village

December 1 – December 3 | Downtown Norcross

Get ready for a jolly holiday extravaganza at the Heart of Norcross Business Association’s Historic Norcross Christmas Village! On Saturday, December 2, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., you’ll find a sleighful of festive activities, including a Lozano Farms petting zoo, face painting, photos with Santa, Christmas carolers and even some special appearances by Disney Princesses. Then, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., hop on the free carriage rides for a magical journey through Downtown Norcross. And remember, the holiday shopping experience is in full swing all weekend, from Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 3, so there’s plenty of time to indulge in the holiday spirit!

Carriage Rides

December 1 – December 22

Every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM | Skin Alley

Get ready to sleigh the holiday season in style at Downtown Norcross! Hop aboard our complimentary carriage rides, running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., starting December 1 through December 22. Embark on a festive journey with magical lights, joyful jingles and all the merriment you can handle, departing from Skin Alley, at the back of 45 South Cafe.

Photos With Santa

December 6 – December 22

Every Wednesday & Friday | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM | 45 South Cafe

Capture the enchantment of the season with a visit from the jolly old man himself, Santa Claus, at 45 South Cafe! Every Wednesday and Friday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., starting December 6 through December 22, you can share your holiday wishes and snap a cheerful photo with Santa. Bring your festive spirit and create unforgettable holiday memories, but please note that no photographer will be available on December 15.

