The City of Lawrenceville recently unveiled the renaming of the road connecting North Clayton Street and Collins Hill Road. Known previously as Collins Hill Extension, the roadway has been officially designated as “Grizzly Parkway” in honor of the partnership between the City and Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC). The renaming was approved during the March 29th City Council Meeting, and new signage has been installed on traffic lights and entering the roundabouts to signify the collaboration.

The GGC Project, completed in Spring 2021, directly connects North Clayton Street and Collins Hill Road, offering improved accessibility for residents and students alike. Following the project’s completion, the new section of roadway remained formally unnamed until the decision to name it “Grizzly Parkway,” a suggestion offered by Dr. Jann Joseph, President of Georgia Gwinnett College.

“This project solidifies the strong partnership between Lawrenceville and Georgia Gwinnett College,” said Mayor David Still. “Grizzly Parkway symbolizes the harmonious collaboration between the City and the college, fostering a sense of unity and progress within our community.”

The renaming of the road reflects the city’s deep-rooted association with Georgia Gwinnett College, which was founded in 2006 as the first four-year college established in over a century and the first four-year public college created in the 21st century in the United States. Over the years, the City of Lawrenceville has emerged as a staunch supporter of GGC Athletics, embracing the college’s nickname “The Grizzlies” for its athletic teams and other campus activities.

“In recognition of the enduring partnership between Georgia Gwinnett College and the City of Lawrenceville, the name ‘Grizzly Parkway’ emerged as a reflection of our shared values and aspirations,” said Dr. Jann Joseph, president of Georgia Gwinnett College. “With this renaming, we celebrate the seamless bond between our campus and downtown Lawrenceville.”

To commemorate the official unveiling of Grizzly Parkway, Dr. Jann Joseph and Mayor David Still were photographed at the newly adorned signs. In addition, Mayor Still presented Dr. Joseph with a special street sign to be prominently displayed at the Georgia Gwinnett College campus.

The City of Lawrenceville and Georgia Gwinnett College encourage residents, students, and all stakeholders to embrace this new name with pride, celebrating the spirit of togetherness and growth that Grizzly Parkway represents.

For additional information about the City of Lawrenceville and Georgia Gwinnett College, visit their websites and follow each on social media.