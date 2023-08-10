While Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful (GC&B) staffers can often be seen around town in work gloves, reflective vests, and even waders for a rotating calendar of cleanup and recycling events, they welcome the opportunity to dress up for one of the eco-focused nonprofit’s biggest events of the year. With Primerica as the Presenting Sponsor for the fourth year in a row, the date has been set for the 2023 Governor’s Environmental Address. Hosted at Gas South District on Friday, October 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will showcase Governor Brian Kemp as its keynote speaker. It will also include the presentation of the 2023 ECoS (Environmental Consciousness & Stewardship) Awards. With a projected attendance of more than 650 corporate, community, educational, and environmental leaders, GC&B is actively seeking sponsors to support the Address and awards presentation.

“Sponsorship of the Governor’s Environmental Address is a wonderful way to demonstrate your organization’s belief in and support of a sustainable Gwinnett,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “Every Address, the governor delivers a ‘state of the environment’ in Georgia, and the conversations that emerge from his remarks are often powerful. The audience is filled with some of the state’s most powerful movers and shakers with a heart for the environment, so it’s not unusual for alliances to be made during those two hours in the name of environmental stewardship.”

With a variety of benefits that could include a seat at the Governor’s table, a full table with seating for eight, tickets to the event, inclusion in the event program, and more, available Governor’s Environmental Address sponsorship levels include:

• Platinum Steward $5,000

• Gold Steward $2,500

• Silver Steward $1,500

• Bronze Steward $500

Individual tickets are also available at $100/seat with lunch included.

To view the various levels and become a sponsor, interested companies and organizations are encouraged to visit https://gwinnettcb.org/events/15th-annual-environmental-address-featuring-governor-brian-kemp/.

Questions about Governor’s Environmental Address sponsorship levels can be directed to Executive Director Schelly Marlatt at 770.822.5187 or smarlatt@gwinnettcb.org.

Governor Brian Kemp Spoke At The 2022 Environmental Address.

About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GC&B) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality-of-life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener, and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GC&B involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and its mission of “Connecting People and Resources for a Sustainable Gwinnett,” please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.