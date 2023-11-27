The holidays glow with the return of IllumiNights at the Zoo presented by Georgia Power. The signature nighttime experience comes to light with more than 200 all-new lanterns and scenes celebrating the splendors of nature and magical creatures of the imagination. IllumiNights is made possible with support from Beacon Sponsor SouthState Bank, with additional support from Kaiser Permanente.

Atlanta’s cherished holiday tradition is back, showcasing vistas of brilliantly illuminated wildlife and captivating sights that celebrate the wonders of nature. Whether you’re making memories with family, looking to impress on a date night, or enjoying a night out with friends, your holidays glow in the splendors of nature. Enjoy a mile-long stroll of stunning contemplation of the wildlife of our planet and creatures of our imagination, from luminous leopards to a towering fiery phoenix. There are lanterns around every corner of the Zoo this holiday season.

Warm up with hot cocoa (signature holiday spirits available for ages 21 and up!). Make merry with a marshmallow roast by the fire. And around every corner, find photo ops sure to sparkle on your social.

While most animals go indoors for the night, a select few species who typically spend time in their habitats after dark may be visible. These may include giant pandas (indoor dayroom habitats), Chilean flamingos, and Huacaya alpacas.

From flora to fauna to mythic flights of fancy, the lanterns showcase both the life that shares our planet and creatures that are out of this world. Highlights include spectacular western dragons; a legendary Kraken in an undersea kingdom; a fiery phoenix; and many more. In keeping with Zoo Atlanta’s mission of conservation, each lantern is lit with environmentally friendly LED lights.

New in 2023 is Elf Power Inc., a holiday virtual reality experience presented in partnership with Immotion at the Zoo’s Gorilla Trek VR Theater. Visitors will also enjoy rides on the Endangered Species Carousel; marshmallow roasts; and festive hot beverages (adult beverages available for ages 21 and up).

Following its public opening on November 20, the festival will run nightly with the exception of select dates through January 14, 2024. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the last entry at 8 p.m. Zoo Atlanta Members enjoy discounted tickets throughout the run of the event.

Due to limited capacity, advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged. Get tickets and full event details at zooatlanta.org/illuminights.

WHEN: Monday, November 20, 2023 through Sunday, January 14, 2024; 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (last entry at 8 p.m.)

WHERE: Zoo Atlanta: 800 Cherokee Avenue, S.E.; Atlanta GA 30315